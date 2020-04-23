PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal Regional School District announced Thursday it will end its school year early because of COVID-19.
A post on the district's website says the last day of school for students — originally slated for June 15 — will be May 29.
This is the second district in the Monadnock Region to announce plans of ending early, with Monadnock Regional School District's last day now also May 29.
ConVal staff will remain working on remote platforms to plan fall programming until June 12, the post says.