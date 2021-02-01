The ConVal Regional School District deliberative session, originally scheduled for Tuesday evening, has been postponed to Wednesday due to the snowstorm expected to hit the area.
The session, when residents get a chance to discuss and amend the warrant they will vote on in March, is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough.
The district covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple.
This year’s warrant includes a proposed $52,583,177 operating budget; a new one-year contract with the ConVal Education Association, which represents teachers and some other staff, that would increase the salaries and benefits line item by $847,899; and appropriations to various trust funds and capital-reserve funds.
District residents will vote on the articles at the polls March 9.