Janine Lesser, a Peterborough resident who serves on the ConVal School Board, has endorsed N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch and Jenn Alford-Teaster for state Senate.
Dietsch, D-Peterborough, and Alford-Teaster, a Bradford Democrat, are running for N.H. Senate Districts 9 and 8, respectively.
In running for re-election, Dietsch faces a challenge from Denise Ricciardi, a Republican from Bedford. Along with other towns, District 9 includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.
In District 8, Alford-Teaster is hoping to unseat incumbent N.H. Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard. That district includes the area towns of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard, as well as other communities.
Lesser called Dietsch "a great advocate for our students and taxpayers" in a letter to the editor she sent to The Sentinel announcing the endorsements.
"She is standing up for fair school funding models and trying to ensure that every student has access to high quality education, no matter where they live," Lesser wrote.
As for Alford-Teaster, Lesser said the candidate "knows firsthand how important a quality public education is.
"She grew up in a low-income family in NH, but was provided the resources she needed to succeed through her well-funded public school," Lesser wrote.
The general election is Nov. 3.