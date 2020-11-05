PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal School District is waiting for results from a third-party test of its indoor air-quality improvement measures, which are meant to meet CDC guidelines for ventilation in schools, according to a news release.
This year, the district installed mold, bacteria and virus-killing ionization units in every HVAC unit’s ductwork, increased the outside air circulation during daytime hours, and installed MERV-11 filters that capture viruses and allergens. The improvements and third-party test are meant to precede the cold weather that will drive the student body indoors after a fall spent maximizing outdoor time, according to the news release.
“Air quality is something that we have been improving upon for years and continue to do so with the health of our students and staff in mind,” Facilities Manager Tim Grossi said. “We will continue to monitor our systems to see if there are any additional upgrades or improvements we can make in preparation for students to return to their indoor classrooms.”
The district started making indoor air-quality improvements in 2008 and so far 90 percent of all buildings’ HVAC equipment has been upgraded, according to a report from Grossi and HVAC specialist Keith Lee. All systems are scheduled to be automated by the end of this fall, meaning staff can monitor the temperature, carbon dioxide levels, and humidity remotely and make adjustments as needed.
In other news, the ConVal School District got 110 new students this year from new-to-the-area families, while about the same number of existing students opted for homeschool this year, and about 50 transferred out of the district.
In October, 1,600 students were learning in person and 410 were learning completely remotely, Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said. Forty-five students switched to in-person at the start of the month, which was students’ first opportunity to switch tracks after beginning the school year remotely.
There have been 110 new enrollments from families moving into the district, Rizzo Saunders said, on top of 145 kindergarten registrations this year. At the same time, about 100 students switched to homeschooling, 36 students transferred to private schools, and 21 to other public or charter schools this year, she said.
The district has not yet compiled numbers of in-person and remote learners by town, Rizzo Saunders said, and she declined to comment on any changes in the number of free- and reduced-price lunch recipients by town.
A virtual open house is scheduled for ConVal High School families Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Parents and guardians can meet students’ teachers and learn about in-person and remote-learning expectations, Google Classroom, grading policies and more, although individual conferences will not be available, according to a news release.