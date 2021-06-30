PETERBOROUGH — ConVal School District Assistant Superintendent Ann Forrest on Monday received the Outstanding Service Award from the N.H. School Administrators Association, according to a news release from the district.
“I’m incredibly honored to have been selected for the Outstanding Service Award this year,” Forrest said in a prepared statement. “I work with a terrific ConVal team, and we supported one another during an extremely challenging school year. I am thankful for their support and share this honor with them.”
Forrest — who joined the district in 2008 as a literacy coach before being named the principal of Antrim Elementary School and Pierce School in Bennington in 2013, and assistant superintendent in 2016 — accepted the award at Monday’s NHSAA Annual Conference on Educational Leadership and 80th Business Meeting in Whitefield.
According to the NHSAA, a Concord-based nonprofit, the Outstanding Service Award started in 1994 and recognizes exceptional work from non-superintendent school administrators. (The group presents a separate superintendent-of-the-year award, which this year went to Kearsarge Regional School District Superintendent Winfried Feneberg).
NHSAA members — including superintendents, assistant superintendents, school business officials, special education directors and curriculum coordinators — nominate fellow administrators for the annual award. This year, Forrest was one of three nominees for the award, according to NHSAA Executive Assistant Alyssa LaFoe.
A selection committee judges the nominees based on criteria including their contribution to the educational achievement of their SAU, organizational improvement and service to public education.
According to a news release from the NHSAA, Forrest “has demonstrated exceptional leadership, provided a clear and focused vision towards meeting district strategic plans, and has exhibited an ability to solve problems with an eye toward clarity and detail.” Specifically, the release states, Forrest worked hard to implement the district’s remote learning instruction plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the news release from the ConVal district — which covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said Forrest, who holds a doctorate in education, goes above and beyond for the school community.
“Dr. Forrest treats every student and staff member with dignity and respect, exemplifying a positive climate and creating an atmosphere that encourages others to do the same,” Rizzo Saunders said. “Dr. Forrest works proactively to anticipate problems, faces problems head-on when they arise, and works collaboratively to resolve [them].”