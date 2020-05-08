SPOFFORD — A controversial proposal to subdivide some of the property owned by the Pine Grove Springs Country Club remains unsettled eight months after the plan first came before the Chesterfield Planning Board.
And on Monday night, the board voted to continue the review of the proposal — which began in September — to May 18. About 30 people attended Monday’s meeting, which was held via the video-conferencing platform Zoom.
Bob Maibusch, owner of the nine-hole golf course along Route 9A in the village, is seeking to carve out five building lots around the course to sell for residential development. Four of the lots, which would be just over two acres each, would abut 732-acre Spofford Lake to the north and Route 9A to the south. The site is the location of the country club’s driving range, which would be removed, and Channel Road, a class VI dirt road owned by the town, cuts across the northern end of the properties.
The fifth lot, which would be two acres, would be at the eastern end of the golf course abutting Route 9A across from Butler Road. This lot would have lake access, as would the other four, with the strip of land between the water and Channel Road being divided into five sections to correspond with the properties.
According to Chesterfield’s land development regulations, the planning board has the authority to approve or deny subdivisions for residential and nonresidential development.
The golf course will open for the season May 11 to New Hampshire residents and members only and operate with safety precautions per state guidelines, according to a Thursday afternoon post on the business’ Facebook page.
Maibusch said Thursday that money generated from the sale of the lots would go toward supporting the golf course.
“It’s no secret the whole golfing business has been struggling for the past 10 to 15 years. We’re no different than anyone else,” he said. “We’re trying to generate enough money to keep the golf course operating.”
However, the subdivision plan has encountered opposition from many residents concerned about the environmental impacts it could have on the lake. In recent years, Spofford Lake, which is listed as a class A lake in the state with high water quality, has been experiencing problems with increased silt and aquatic plants, in part due to stormwater runoff from surrounding properties.
Other concerns with the plan have included how many more docks the channel that abuts four of the proposed properties can handle, along with the permitting and review process for when the sites are developed. Pine Grove’s application to the planning board is for subdivision only.
Steve McGrath, president of the Spofford Lake Association, said Thursday that the organization has been monitoring the proceedings with the subdivision plan, knowing the lots that could result from it may eventually be developed.
“Our part will be to listen to and share anything that’s made public to us with our research and environmental groups in hopes that any development that is happening is done so as to not degrade water quality or increase runoff,” he said.
Maibusch said when he started planning last April or May to subdivide the property, his engineer told him it wouldn’t be a lengthy process given the area is already zoned residential, and the proposal isn’t asking for variances or special exceptions. He said he and his team have done everything the town has asked and then some, including exceeding what the state has obligated them to do. Maibusch said that the planning board seems to be “dragging its feet,” and it’s cost him “tens of thousands of dollars.”
Planning Board Chairman James Corliss declined to comment Thursday.
“Our applicants are free to chat as much as they like. With public meeting law in New Hampshire, there is very little we can say about an application outside of a public meeting. The reason is, we have to stay impartial to the facts and not either appear to or actually form an opinion based on factors outside of the meeting,” Corliss said.
The Pine Grove Springs Country Club was established in 1900. It now goes by Pine Grove Springs Golf Course. Maibusch purchased it with his son, Kieron, in 2015 from owners Jim and Nancy Hillier. The Hilliers told The Sentinel at the time that they wanted to retire.