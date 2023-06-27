Conval’s Strategic Organization Committee is finalizing a contract with a consultant to help lead the district’s plans to reconfigure.
School Board Vice Chair Alan Edelkind announced Friday that the committee is finalizing a contract with Prismatic Services, Inc., an education consulting company based out of Charlotte, N.C. Once the contract is finalized, Prismatic Services will become the district’s new project manager for the ongoing reconfiguring project.
According to committee members, the plan to look into reconfiguring the 11 schools was brought on by the district’s declining enrollment and a petition to reconfigure. Currently, the estimated total enrollment from 2022-2023 in all 11 schools is 1,999 students, yet the district has the capacity for 3,530 students. Compared to the 2012-2013 enrollment numbers from ten years ago, the district has decreased by more than 300 students.
Committee members said Prismatic Services will be tasked with assessing the district’s 11 facilities, including eight elementary schools, two middle schools, and ConVal Regional High School, and recommending reconfiguring strategies to the committee.
According to the district’s announcement, if at any point during the reconfiguring process the committee proposes any changes to the number of elementary schools, a two-thirds public vote is required to amend the district’s Articles of Agreement. In addition, committee members said they plan to host community forums to encourage public input on the reconfiguring project, but a date for those forums have yet to be determined.
Edelkind stated the committee is currently in the final stages of the hiring process, and community members can expect the preliminary work to take approximately six months once the contract is finalized.
“Nothing is final until we complete contract negotiation and it is signed. We expect that will happen quickly,” stated Edelkind.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
