CHARLESTOWN — Five months after being destroyed by severe summer storms, a section of Route 12 is under construction.
In the meantime, N.H. Rep. Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, said the extended road closure has presented a range of challenges for his constituents. They include forcing Fall Mountain Regional High School students who live in Charlestown — and are often new drivers — to take back roads to get to school. And businesses in downtown Charlestown are missing out on incidental business.
“They hate it,” Smith said of what he's heard from people about the closure. “They would like it reopened yesterday if not sooner.”
Last week, work began to repair the stretch of Route 12 just north of Bowen Crossing Road in Charlestown, according to the N.H. Department of Transportation.
In late July and early August, heavy rains saturated the soil, destabilizing the road and prompting an emergency closure. The highway has remained closed since.
In November, the state awarded a $2.64 million contract to Casella Construction of Mendon, Vt. for the project, which is expected to be completed in late April.
The road closure is just south of downtown in Charlestown, cutting off through traffic in that area.
“You always depend on a certain amount of stop-in business,” said Gary Stoddard, owner of Ralph’s Supermarket on Main Street. “Basically all of us businesses on Main Street have lost that spur-of-the-moment stop-in [business].”
“At times, it feels like a ghost town,” said Chris Georgiadis, one of the owners of Charlestown House of Pizza.
When taken in tandem with the ongoing pandemic, it’s difficult to measure how much the road closure has affected business, Georgiadis said. But that's not to say there hasn't been an impact at all.
“The hit that we’ve taken can certainly be at least somewhat attributed to the fact the road is closed — it’s just hard to say how much,” he said.
Joseph Cobb, owner of Cobb Co Arena Games, said he’s noticed fewer people stopping in at the game shop.
“Before the road went out, we were getting a lot of … people just dropping in,” he said. “Obviously we don’t get that anymore.”
This doesn't only mean less business, it also limits how many people learn of the store by word-of-mouth, Cobb said.
“I’m glad to hear they’re starting to get things going,” he said of the Route 12 repairs. “Sooner’s better.”
The DOT’s preparations for the work have moved relatively quickly, according to Rep. Smith, which, combined with the fact that construction is beginning amid difficult winter conditions, he said is a testament to the urgency of the project.
“I know for people it feels like this has gone on forever now, but when you consider that you have a major navigable waterway and a railway on the other side — there’s literally not a worse place for a highway,” he said. “When you consider all that, they’ve kind of moved like lightning.”
Necessary repairs to the roadway embankment — which supports the road and shoulder surface — span about 700 feet, according to Eileen Meaney, chief communications officer for NHDOT.
The project site is a complex one, she said in an email to The Sentinel, with Route 12 bordered on either side by the New England Central Railroad and a Connecticut River tributary called Dickerson Brook.
Route 12 shares an embankment with the railroad, which means that to ensure the railroad wouldn’t be destabilized during construction, the embankment must be stabilized before parts of the highway can be removed.
Ahead of construction, NHDOT spent the past several months coordinating with the different stakeholders and agencies involved with the project, Meaney said.
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services conducted an environmental review, which required drilling to understand the depth of destabilized soils; the New England Central Railroad needed to approve the plans for the railroad stabilization, as the work falls within the railroad’s right of way; and agencies including N.H. Fish and Game and the Connecticut River Joint Commission required a review of the adjacent floodplain and wetlands.
In addition to a difficult site, winter conditions could further complicate the project as concrete must be above 40 degrees to properly cure, Meaney said. Contractors may have to use tents and blankets for this process, she added.
Echoing Smith, Meaney said the project has been moving along at a good clip.
“We have had great collaboration with all stakeholders, and much quicker durations for review and approval than typical projects,” she said.