20220825-LOC-Winchester Street Filer

Construction crews began work in early July on a new roundabout at the intersection of Winchester Street and Key Road. The city's contractor on the project, BUR Construction LLC, unexpectedly hit a water line Wednesday afternoon, interrupting water service to the nearby Riverside Plaza businesses.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

The contractor working on the new roundabout on Winchester Street unexpectedly hit a water line Wednesday afternoon, interrupting water service to several businesses in Riverside Plaza for about three hours, according to the Keene Public Works Department.

 

