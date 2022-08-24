Construction crews began work in early July on a new roundabout at the intersection of Winchester Street and Key Road. The city's contractor on the project, BUR Construction LLC, unexpectedly hit a water line Wednesday afternoon, interrupting water service to the nearby Riverside Plaza businesses.
The contractor working on the new roundabout on Winchester Street unexpectedly hit a water line Wednesday afternoon, interrupting water service to several businesses in Riverside Plaza for about three hours, according to the Keene Public Works Department.
The city learned of the mishap from the contractor on the project, BUR Construction LLC, around 1:30 p.m., City Engineer Donald Lussier said, and service was restored around 4:20 p.m.
Lussier said an excavator struck an abandoned service line under Winchester Street, but in doing so pulled out the connection between the new service line and a water main.
As a result, about half of the businesses in Riverside Plaza, including Walmart, were without water service temporarily, Lussier said. The plaza, on the east side of Winchester Street just north of Route 101, is also home to businesses including HomeGoods and Sierra.
Construction on the new roundabout, which will replace the four-way stoplight at the intersection of Key Road, began in early July and is expected to last until late November or early December, the city has said.
