Consolidated Communications is bringing faster Internet speeds to Keene, and plans to offer the accelerated broadband service to 16,000 customers by the end of the year, the company announced Tuesday.
The company has already started installing the fiber network, which will deliver download speeds nearly 10 times faster and upload speeds nearly 100 times faster than what Consolidated currently offers, according to a news release. This gigabit service can transmit data up to 1,000 megabits per second, and will be available to 9,000 Keene customers by the end of the summer, the release says.
"Keene will soon have some of the fastest internet speeds in the country," Erik Garr, Consolidated's president of consumer and small business services, said in the release. "We know the significant benefits of reliable, high-speed internet as an economic driver for a community and are thrilled to provide these crucial connections for residents and businesses in the Keene area."
The expansion of Consolidated's fiber network in Keene is "extensive" and will connect a "large portion" of the city, but not reach every address, company spokeswoman Nicole Elton said in an email Wednesday. To view a map detailing where the service will be available, visit consolidated.com/Keene.
In addition to Keene, Consolidated’s new fiber service is already available in Chesterfield, Dublin, Harrisville, Rindge, Walpole and Westmoreland, according to the release. The company operates in a total of 23 states, and is working on a five-year plan to upgrade more than 70 percent of its service to this sort of network, with installation underway in six states, including Vermont and Maine.
According to Consolidated's website, plans start at $35 a month, with the 1 gigabit speed costing $70 a month.