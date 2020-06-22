Consolidated Communications was working Monday afternoon to address an Internet service interruption affecting customers in Southwestern New Hampshire, a spokeswoman for the Mattoon, Ill.-based company said.
As of shortly before 5 p.m., Shannon Sullivan said in an email that Consolidated teams were working to restore DSL Internet service to customers who'd lost it as quickly as possible, but did not indicate when people might be able to get back online. She said in a follow-up email around 5:30 p.m. that some customers were beginning to regain service.
She declined to specify how many customers were affected and said she did not have information about which specific municipalities they're in. She said the outage was caused by a routing issue and that it was confined to Southwestern New Hampshire.