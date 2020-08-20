The League of Conservation Voters Action Fund has endorsed U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., for re-election, the Kuster campaign recently announced.
“Congresswoman Ann McLane Kuster is a consistent climate change action champion,” Rob Werner, League of Conservation Voters New Hampshire state director, said in a prepared statement. “Her detailed and ambitious clean energy proposals lead the way in creating economic opportunity and jobs while protecting our environment.”
The League of Conservation Voters has more than 2 million members and 30 state affiliates, with a mission of “protecting our planet and everyone who inhabits it,” according to the organization’s website.
The action fund supports the election of “pro-environment candidates,” the release from Kuster’s campaign states.
Now in her fourth term in Washington, Kuster, of Hopkinton, is running for the Democratic nomination for a fifth against Joseph Mirzoeff of Keene. Republicans Matthew D. Bjelobrk of Haverhill, Lynne Ferrari Blankenbeker of Concord, Eli D. Clemmer of Berlin and Steven Negron of Nashua are also seeking the seat.
Kuster represents New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the entire Monadnock Region. The state primary is Sept. 8.
Andrew Olding of Nashua has filed a declaration of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as a third-party candidate.