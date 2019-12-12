A large conservation project in Surry and Gilsum has received another boost, thanks to a state grant announced Monday.
The $332,067 award from the N.H. Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund aids The Nature Conservancy’s effort to purchase 1,368 forested acres on the eastern side of Surry Mountain by the end of the year.
It comes on the heels of a $400,000 infusion from the N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, which was announced last week.
The organization is now within $250,000 of its $3.6 million goal, according to Jim O’Brien, a spokesman for the conservancy. He said last week that the conservancy is continuing to fundraise from private donors.
The Casagrande Family Trust has owned the land for decades. Last year, beneficiaries of the trust told the conservancy they were interested in selling. The organization has an option to purchase that expires Dec. 31, according to O’Brien.
The conservancy has been interested in the land in part because it helps link other conserved lands in southwestern New Hampshire, and has said it would improve the existing trail network and allow continued recreational access.
The state established the Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund with the $236 million in damages it won in 2013 in a lawsuit against ExxonMobil over groundwater contamination from the gasoline additive MTBE. The trust fund supports improvements to public water systems, as well as conservation projects that help protect water supplies.
The trust fund awarded a total of $1,172,910 in source-water protection grants this year, according to fund administrator Erin Holmes.