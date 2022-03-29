On Monday, more than 300 people attended or tuned in to Keene High's community forum to discuss addressing the challenging climate at the school.
About 150 people gathered around lunch tables in the cafeteria, where school culture, consequences, and communication — or lack thereof — were hot topics of the evening.
Throughout this year, the school has been navigating a host of behavioral issues, including vandalism, fights, and drug and alcohol use. Monday's forum was held one week after dozens of students and several parents protested in front of the school, raising concerns over safety and a recent altercation that drew police.
Students from Keene, Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Stoddard, Westmoreland and Winchester attend Keene High.
After a presentation by Principal Cindy Gallagher, attendees broke into smaller groups to discuss questions before rejoining the audience as a whole and having a spokesperson from each group share key points from their conversation.
Gallagher presented data from the beginning of this academic year through March 18 on misbehaviors among students.
Out of the school’s 1,358-student population, approximately 70 percent have not been involved in disciplinary actions this year, she said. Twenty-six percent have had one to five cases of disciplinary action that involved contacting the administration, three percent had six to 10 counts against them, and one percent had at least 11 counts.
Gallagher also reviewed the laws regarding disciplinary action that can be taken against students — laws that have changed in the past couple of years, she said.
Whereas before, schools had the option for short-term suspensions, long-term suspensions, superintendent’s suspensions — that’s to say, additional options before going to expulsion — they’re now working only with short-term suspensions.
“I’ve been in education over 20 years, and I’ve never brought one person forward for expulsion because there was this other thing called long-term suspension,” she said. “And that tool was taken away from us.”
Under RSA 193:13, which was updated in 2020 and 2021, a principal has the authority to suspend a student for up to 10 days, and the superintendent can extend that for another 10 days. The next step is an expulsion hearing before the school board.
The law also calls for the school’s discipline system to include interventions and positive responses instead of relying solely on consequences, Gallagher said. When a student has cumulatively had 10 days of suspension, the school is required to work with that student to develop an intervention plan. When a student reaches a cumulative 20 days of suspension in one school year, the school must provide alternative education services.
She also reviewed regulations regarding restraining students. Under RSA 126:U, students can be physically restrained only when there is a substantial and imminent potential for bodily harm. The term “restrain” means preventing someone from moving, Gallagher explained, and doesn’t include an administrator guiding a student, or a temporary hand- or arm-holding, which are permitted actions.
Two parents have alleged that Gallagher placed her hands on a student, leading to a March 18 altercation that Keene police described as a "minor fight." Gallagher and SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay have declined to comment on those allegations, citing police and administrative investigations.
Gallagher’s presentation Monday night included a video created by a group of Keene High staff members — which was shown to all students during school that day — in which teachers explained that moving forward, more adults will be monitoring the halls and checking passes. Students will not be allowed to leave the cafeteria or study hall without a pass.
After Gallagher wrapped up, in-person attendees broke off into about a dozen smaller groups, where facilitators guided conversations with prompts. When people RSVP'd for the event, they had the opportunity to submit discussion questions. Those submissions informed which questions facilitators used in prompting the groups at Monday’s forum, and included what initiatives people would like to see in the school and which of the school’s qualities are valuable and should be enhanced.
After about 40 minutes, speakers from each group shared some of the key points from their group’s discussions, and several common themes emerged.
Many groups discussed communication challenges, and some said they had trouble connecting with administrators and school officials when reaching out with questions.
“One of the things we thought was important — if any of you have tried getting ahold of the administration here — it’s an email puzzle,” said Ed Bryans on behalf of his group, adding that instead of having an email address to write to, parents submit a message form through the school website.
Others mentioned a lack of redundancy when it comes to being in touch with parents, and said that the school should not rely on just one method of communication when reaching out, but should use email, phone calls, text and letters to share information with parents.
In that same vein, a few attendees expressed frustration over what they described as a lack of communication regarding discipline, saying it’s not always clear what students are being punished for or what exactly the parameters of those consequences are.
Several people said that while addressing the behaviors of the four percent of students who are exhibiting behavioral issues, the social-emotional and academic needs of the 70 percent not prompting any disciplinary action cannot be overlooked.
Several groups said that, moving forward, it’s critical that all stakeholders — including and especially students — are included and heard equally. Students will have their own forum next week, according to Gallagher.
Randy Beaton, a firefighter and EMT with the Keene Fire Department, said it’s critical to consider the trauma the pandemic has had on students.
“I’ve actually done a lot of work with PTSD and resiliency and I honestly think with the things that we’ve talked about, that is one key element not only for the students but for the staff,” he said. He suggested the school consider facilitating a program or inviting a speaker to address trauma inflicted by the pandemic.
“I think kids and teachers alike don't quite know how to overcome the fact that we’ve had two years of isolation,” he said.
Each group had a designated note-taker, and those notes will be passed on to a third-party organization to analyze and synthesize what was discussed. The district will then use that information to shape its next steps.
The next forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Keene High cafeteria. People interested in attending in person must RSVP by 10 a.m. on Thursday. The link to do so can be found on the SAU's website, sau29.org, where the event will also be livestreamed.