For the third time in as many weeks, city councilors debated the merits of requiring candidates in Keene elections to disclose their finances and, in the end, took no action Thursday night.
After a campaign finance reporting policy was proposed by Councilor Terry M. Clark, members of the council’s finance, organization and personnel committee first discussed the possibility June 13, and referred the matter to staff for review.
It came back to the committee July 11, and members voted 3-2 to recommend Clark’s proposal for a policy applying only to mayoral candidates that would call for reporting donations and expenses of $50 or more, once the candidate has accumulated $1,000 in contributions or expenditures.
The full City Council, however, felt that the committee’s work was unfinished and voted 9-3 last week to send the proposal back.
At Thursday’s meeting, the five committee members spent an hour and a half debating the details of a hypothetical ordinance that would mandate some kind of financial reporting by local candidates.
City Clerk Patricia A. Little broke down the details of such a policy and offered to work through it line by line, and Councilor and Chairman Mitchell H. Greenwald took an informal vote on each piece of the hypothetical ordinance.
But the committee wrestled with nearly every aspect, rarely agreeing unanimously.
Would it apply to just the mayor or to councilors, too? Would outside political action committees be included?
Would the policy be limited to a candidate’s use of nonpersonal funds?
Should there be an option for candidates to sign a pledge to limit their spending and skip the reporting requirement altogether? That’s an alternative in some municipalities, Little said.
And how would the ordinance be enforced?
Clark asserted that the public — and particularly The Sentinel — would be the primary means of ensuring compliance, and the majority of the committee agreed.
“If you disclose it, [residents] see it. If you don’t disclose it, they say, ‘Why not?’ ” Clark said.
Disputes over what threshold of cumulative expenditures or contributions would trigger reporting requirements, though, became a platform for councilors to vent their feelings and frustrations about the policy.
Councilor Bettina A. Chadbourne said her concern was that the disclosure mandate would result in fewer candidates for office.
“You’re putting yourself out there, you’re doing the work, you’re spending all these hours, you’re getting a couple thousand [dollars] a year,” she said, adding that public servants step forward for the love of their community. “… I just hate the idea of putting up things that are gonna be roadblocks that are gonna discourage people [from running].”
The consensus was that the threshold should be $500 for council candidates and $1,000 for mayoral. Noting that she’s never spent that much on a campaign, Chadbourne said she supported a trigger of $500 because “then I’ll never have to do this,” laughing.
But Councilor Carl B. Jacobs, who argued for no threshold and reporting of all finances, took issue with her comment.
“All of us who have run know what it costs us, and we’re gonna set the threshold above what it costs us, so what have we accomplished by having this ordinance?” he asked. “… I’m just wondering what’s going on here.”
Greenwald, one of two candidates for mayor, pointed out that any policy discussed here couldn’t be enacted before this year’s election due to time constraints, as Little previously explained.
“So you’re not gonna be reporting,” he said to Jacobs, who has said he doesn’t plan to run for reelection in November. “I will be reporting if I’m back in two years or whenever, and it really is more relevant to the at-large and ward councilors trying to figure what’s going to be comfortable [and how to] accomplish what we wanna do, if we wanna do it.
“… I don’t think any of us are really thinking from our own selfish perspectives,” Greenwald added.
Chadbourne interjected in response to Jacobs: “I was being blunt.”
Regarding the threshold, Clark argued it’s not about $500 or $1,000, turning instead to money from outside agencies.
“So that is really my motivation here,” Clark said. “… Once every 10 years or so, we get a race where there’s a group who wants to influence the race.”
In the race to succeed Mayor Kendall W. Lane this fall, Greenwald and Councilor George S. Hansel have declared their intent to run. Clark has announced his support for Greenwald.
Sometimes, Clark continued, a candidate doesn’t know these outside parties are paying for materials or otherwise getting involved.
But Little pointed out that this wouldn’t be covered under Clark’s original proposal. Funding from a third party that’s meant to influence a campaign but doesn’t go into the pocket or bank account of a candidate would require a stipulation for political action committees. Those could be included in the ordinance, she explained, but they would have to be named as a separate entity required to register with the city and report contributions and expenses, as well. Other municipalities, such as Nashua, have included PACs in their ordinances.
The committee split 3-2 on whether the policy should cover these outside organizations, with Chadbourne and Powers against the idea.
Some councilors flipped back and forth on whether they supported the policy as a whole, but Greenwald repeatedly stressed that the line-item assessment was a hypothetical — “make the assumption we wanna do it: How do we wanna do it?” Then the committee would vote at the end on the proposal itself, he said.
But the process frustrated some councilors, as well as a resident in attendance.
“... You seem to be taking a lot of time, not having decided whether you’re going to do it or not, discussing, ‘What’s the limit going to be?’ ” said Bradford Hutchinson, one of six people vying to fill a vacant at-large seat on the council.
City Attorney Thomas P. Mullins suggested that the councilors consider what the problem is that they want to solve with this policy, and the answer will help drive the details of the ordinance. If the committee wants to know where outside money is coming from, as Clark mentioned, then the policy should be focused on political action committees rather than on a candidate’s personal funds, Mullins said.
But if the goal is transparency in general, that’s a different direction to go in, he said.
After 90 minutes of debate, Greenwald made a motion to put the proposal on more time. That means it will return to the committee at its next meeting, which is delayed until Aug. 29 because of the City Council’s summer break.