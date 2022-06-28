Progressive California Congressman Ro Khanna will have a “community conversation” at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at Stonewall Farm in Keene with Kiah Morris, executive director of Rights & Democracy.
The nonprofit political organization, which operates in New Hampshire and Vermont, put out a news release saying the conversation “will center on the moment we are in nationally, how it relates to state campaigns for advancing a multiracial democracy that works for all of us, and [Khanna’s] new book, ‘Dignity in a Digital Age.’
“This event presents an opportunity for both Vermont and New Hampshire residents to hear from a congressman who has been a leading voice for good jobs, dignity for workers, climate action, equity in tech, and more,” the group said in the release.
Khanna served as the deputy assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Commerce for two years under President Barack Obama.
Those wishing to attend can register on the Rights & Democracy Facebook page. The event will also be live-streamed at that site.
The group describes its mission as trying to “shift the political landscape through electoral and community organizing to ensure that the values and needs of our communities guide the policies of our government.
“We are doing this by building a popular movement to advance human rights; dismantle economic inequality, racism, and sexism; and build a real democracy.”
