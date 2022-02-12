They were painters, designers and actors who enlisted to fight the Nazis during World War II, not with bullets and brawn, but with the art of deception. The ruse was so good it remained top secret for decades.
Now, more than 75 years after the soldiers of the Ghost Army deployed inflatable tanks, sound effects, radio trickery and other forms of subterfuge to confuse and disorient the enemy, they have been recognized with a Congressional Gold Medal.
President Joe Biden signed the Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act, sponsored by Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., into law earlier this month, bestowing the highest military honor on the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and their sister unit, the 3133rd Signal Service Co.
These two top-secret units fooled the Nazis and drew enemy forces away from Americans, saving an estimated 30,000 Allied lives between 1944 and 1945, according to a U.S. Army analysis after the war.
Still, Keith McKane of Keene said he doesn’t believe his late father, Mickey — one of more than 1,000 Ghost Army veterans — ever fully understood the sway the deception tactics had on the war.
“This is what’s making an impact on me,” McKane said of the Congressional Gold Medal. “Dad didn’t know if it worked and so to read now and to hear the military leaders say that they probably saved up to 30,000 lives ... he would be immensely proud.”
Irving “Mickey” Nussbaum — the future father of Morgan, Jon and Keith McKane — joined the 603rd Engineer Camouflage Battalion, a subset of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, right out of the Pratt Institute in New York City. He registered for the draft on June 30, 1942, and enlisted on Oct. 16. Army records indicate that Nussbaum had expertise in stage design, architectural drafting, costume design and color theory.
“What I love about this story in general is that these individuals found a way to contribute using other talents not involving violence; it involved creativity,” Keith McKane said. “The war effort required everyone — man, woman and child — to sacrifice and [the Ghost Army’s] contribution was an artistic one, rather than might and fight.”
McKane said in an interview Friday that he did not hear the term Ghost Army until years after his father’s death in 1991. But, he said he remembers his dad telling humorous stories of his wartime skulduggery.
His father recounted tales about waking up to inflated tanks with drooping gun barrels that had to be refilled with air or setting dozens of campfires to give the illusion of a large encampment of soldiers, McKane said.
The 603rd specialized in camouflage, McKane said, recalling his father describing building wooden structures that looked like the outlines of tanks and airplanes when draped in camouflage.
But since the Ghost Army’s tactics aimed to draw the enemy away from the real troops, they could not be too good at camouflage. After spending hours trying to make things blend in, “we would take one carefully shined gas can and lay it on its edge so it might catch the sun and be seen,” he recalled his father saying.
After the war, Nussbaum went on to work in interior design in New York City. While getting his master’s at Columbia, Nussbaum, who changed his name to Mickey McKane, met Priscilla Mills, a teacher from Keene. The two married and later moved to the Monadnock Region where they purchased a gift and antiques business called The Stage Coach on Route 12 and raised a family.
“Dad was a real bon vivant, he was loud and really funny,” McKane said.
His father’s story has inspired the entire McKane family, including his brothers, his children and his five grandchildren, Keith McKane said.
“It’s been a revelation for me, and I can speak for my two brothers, the importance of what that outfit meant, learning about their accomplishments; it’s very eye opening for us,” he said. “It’s really gratifying that your ancestors and your parents or your grandparents did this kind of thing out of loyalty to this country.”
Lynn Kennedy of Bellows Falls has drawn similar inspiration from her father’s service.
Like McKane, John Kennedy served with the 603rd Engineer Camouflage Battalion, where he would become a sergeant in company B. Born in Pittston, Pa., Kennedy was living in New York City when he heard from an aunt that the Army was looking for artists. He enlisted on Oct. 28, 1942.
Lynn said her father told her while she was growing up that he worked in a camouflage unit in the Army. But, she did not find out about the Ghost Army until many years later, around the late 1980s, when she discovered a book that detailed some of the tactics they used to deceive the enemy.
“I thought his job was to create nets and paint camouflage, and maybe he did, but that was just the tip of the iceberg,” she said.
As the veil of secrecy around the Ghost Army began to fade toward the turn of the century, Lynn said she became more and more interested in the topic.
“Who says artists can’t kick a-- in the military?” Lynn said. “We all have our abilities and our gifts; this was theirs, and they did it so well and it was so successful that it was top secret for decades.”
Because the Ghost Army employed tactics that aimed to distract the enemy from the real troops, they often found themselves near the front lines and in harm’s way, she said.
“My father said they thought this was a suicide mission,” Lynn said. “There they were with fake everything and the full force of the German army was right there nearby.”
She said she has met several of her father’s old war buddies over the years, all with a shared sense of humor that she thinks helped keep their spirits up on the battlefield.
“It was like a movie production, at the same time it was deadly serious,” she added. “A lot of these men, they had to employ their sense of humor because it was hell out there and they did lose people, they did have injuries.”
After returning from war, Kennedy continued his career as an artist, using the GI Bill to complete a degree in advertising art and design at the Philadelphia Museum School of Art, where he later taught. He married Helen Elizabeth Schmidt in 1949. After years in Pennsylvania, the couple moved to Pittsfield, Vt., in 1985.
Kennedy continued to freelance and sketch through the rest of his life, moving to Bellows Falls in 2006, where he lived next to his daughter until his death in 2013.
Had her father lived long enough to receive the Gold Medal, Lynn said he would have been humbled by it.
“I think he’d be very modest about it; I think he’d be overwhelmed by it,” she said. “And then that sense of humor and that twinkle in his eye would come out and he’d probably make a joke.”