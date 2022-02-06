RINDGE — Voters on Saturday watered down a proposal for the town to adopt a conflict-of-interest ordinance for municipal staff and officials. The amended article now asks whether to form a committee to study the issue instead.
The original petition article — which Rindge resident Judy Unger-Clark presented at Saturday’s deliberative session — had proposed an ordinance to “prevent conflicts between private interests and public duties,” by regulating conflicts of interest for officers and employees, “whether elected, appointed or volunteer.”
The article was apparently prompted by some residents’ concerns that the town’s part-time planning director, Kirk Stenersen, wears two hats. Stenersen, who also owns a local engineering firm, has sometimes recused himself to represent applicants before the town’s planning and zoning boards.
Last summer, Unger-Clark presented the Rindge Planning Board with a petition signed by dozens of residents arguing that is a conflict of interest and calling for his removal. The board backed Stenersen, saying he properly recuses himself when necessary and his expertise is an asset to the town.
On Saturday, resident Anthony Aho proposed changing the article so it would only create a committee to study a conflict-of-interest ordinance, rather than adopting one immediately. It also specified that the article would be advisory.
After another resident argued in favor of the amendment, saying he thought the issue needed more consideration in a public process, Unger-Clark responded that she worried a study committee would needlessly delay action.
“There’s been a lot of work put into this,” she said. “There’s been a lot of research. There are many towns that have these. I don’t know what a year’s worth of study is going to bring forth.”
The amendment passed, 64-24.
The amended article — like the rest of the warrant — will be voted on at the polls on Tuesday, March 8.
Saturday’s deliberative session, held at Rindge Memorial School, lasted about two hours. The Sentinel viewed the session over Zoom.
Aside from the conflict-of-interest measure, two other petition articles — about property-tax exemptions and defending land-use board decisions — drew the most discussion.
The first proposes tighter eligibility limits for property-tax exemptions for seniors and people with disabilities.
Roberta Oeser, a former selectboard member who is part of a committee that has studied the issue over the past year, said Rindge’s income and asset restrictions for these exemptions are unusually generous compared to surrounding towns.
“In Cheshire County, there’s $23 million in exemption property county-wide,” she said. “In Rindge, we have 11 million of that 23 million.”
Currently in Rindge, a single person qualifies for the elderly or disabled exemption if they earn less than $35,000 annually and don’t own assets of more than $150,000, not counting the value of their home. For married couples, the income limit is $49,000, and the asset limit is the same.
The article would lower the income caps to $25,000 for single people and $35,000 for couples, and asset limits to $75,000 and $100,000, respectively.
Oeser said the town should continue assisting seniors to some degree, but the current setup means other residents shoulder too much of the tax burden.
“I actually qualify for this exemption,” she said. “I appreciate the fact that the town of Rindge has been paying $2,250 of my taxes, but I shouldn’t qualify.”
But Dan Whitney, the study committee’s chairman, said the town doesn’t yet have enough information about how big its impact would be to set the proper limits.
He said the town should have everyone who currently receives an exemption, or thinks they qualify, file updated paperwork. That way, the town could figure out what the actual numbers are and make a more considered decision.
He estimated that the exemptions cost the town about $300,000 in taxes annually, most of which comes from the elderly exemption. That works out to about an extra $135 to $150 in taxes on a $200,000 home, he said.
“Do it once, do it right,” Whitney said. “It might end up being this exact same article, I just don’t think we’re at the point where we should be making the call yet.”
Another petition article would have required the selectboard to provide funds for legal defense when the decision of a land-use board is appealed, and involve the land-use board’s chairperson in the defense.
Marcia Breckenridge, the vice chairwoman of the Rindge Zoning Board of Adjustment, said the selectboard could essentially negate a zoning or planning board decision by failing to defend it in court. The article would remove that option and require the town to stand by its boards’ decisions, she said. She argued that would help prevent undue pressure from powerful interests.
“Surely we — you — want to have our neighborhoods defended and protected in court,” she said. “Right now, the selectmen can decide behind closed doors not to fund a defense.”
Several residents echoed her sentiment. However, Kale Stenersen moved to replace “shall provide funds” with “may provide funds,” saying the selectboard should have discretion “if there’s some legal scenario where the town should not spend thousands of dollars defending a ridiculous decision.”
Oeser said she didn’t like either version of the article and wasn’t sure it was even an issue. “Has there ever been a decision that was not defended in court?” she asked.
Stenersen’s amendment passed.
Other petition articles ask whether the town should recommend the planning board create a solar energy subcommittee, and whether voters should make a statement “opposing the retail sale of cats and dogs in pet stores” out of concerns about “puppy mill” breeding operations.
The proposed operating budget for 2022 is $4,698,349, a 6 percent increase over last year’s adopted budget of $4,430,347. Selectboard Chairman Karl Pruter said the biggest increases are for wages and benefits — including an increase in retirement contribution rates — along with salt and sand contracts for the roads, paving and solid waste.
The selectboard and budget advisory committee agreed on all but one spending article, which proposes hiring a 10th police officer and appropriating $57,736 for that purpose. The budget committee unanimously recommended it, while the selectboard opposed it 2-1.
Budget committee Vice Chairman Tom Coneys said the police department needs additional staff because calls for police service have gone up in recent years.
Voters will also decide whether to make annual payments on two previously signed lease-to-purchase agreements, for a fire rescue truck and fire engine; appropriate $186,000 for a dump/plow truck, with $100,000 coming from a capital reserve fund and an expected $10,000 from trading in an old truck; and add a total of $49,500 to several capital reserve funds and expendable trust funds.