The state health department Monday announced 35 new positive tests for COVID-19, bringing New Hampshire's total past the 1,000 mark.
Thus far, health officials have confirmed 1,020 cases among New Hampshire residents. Of those, 249 have recovered, and 152 have been hospitalized. The state has also confirmed 23 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
To date, 20 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among Cheshire County residents, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Cheshire County cases have been announced in Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland.
Local Hillsborough County cases have been announced in Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, Hillsboro, New Ipswich, Peterborough and Temple.
Except for Hillsboro and New Ipswich, which are listed as having five to nine known COVID-19 cases, all of the other area communities with positives are listed as having one to four.