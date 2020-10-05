The condition of two Sullivan men who were transported to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene Friday evening is unknown after their cars collided on Route 9, according to local authorities.
Keene police Lt. Benjamin Nugent said Sunday that a sedan driven by Peter Brault, 72, of Sullivan was crossing Route 9 northbound on Sullivan Road when it was struck by a pickup truck driven by Daryl Watterson, 66, also of Sullivan, who was traveling westbound on the highway.
Nugent said he believed both men were transported to Cheshire Medical Center by ambulance, Brault with possible internal injuries and Watterson with possible head injuries. Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said Friday that Brault’s injuries were more serious than Watterson’s.
The condition of the men was not available as of Monday morning.