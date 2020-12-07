The condition of Keene’s roadways will be assessed this week in an effort to identify streets that need the most repair.
The assessment will be conducted by Pennsylvania-based ARRB Group Inc. from Tuesday to Friday, according to a news release from the Keene Public Works Department. The end date may change depending on weather, the release notes.
Using pavement-testing equipment, the release says, the company will gather data on all city-maintained streets.
These results will be used to develop a multi-year paving and preservation plan through the city’s capital improvement program.
“Time, traffic and the environment take a toll on our roads,” City Engineer Don Lussier said in a prepared statement.
“I believe this [assessment] is the most important component of the City’s pavement asset management program,” he added.