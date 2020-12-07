Pavement mapper

An ARRB van will be mapping the condition of Keene's roads this week to help the city prioritize repairs.

 Courtesy

The condition of Keene’s roadways will be assessed this week in an effort to identify streets that need the most repair.

The assessment will be conducted by Pennsylvania-based ARRB Group Inc. from Tuesday to Friday, according to a news release from the Keene Public Works Department. The end date may change depending on weather, the release notes.

Using pavement-testing equipment, the release says, the company will gather data on all city-maintained streets.

These results will be used to develop a multi-year paving and preservation plan through the city’s capital improvement program.

“Time, traffic and the environment take a toll on our roads,” City Engineer Don Lussier said in a prepared statement.

“I believe this [assessment] is the most important component of the City’s pavement asset management program,” he added.

Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.