Concord Police have increased patrols on the city’s trails while they comb the marshy area where the bodies of Wendy and Steve Reid were found.
The Reids were found shot to death near the Marsh Loop trail on April 21, days after family members reported the couple was missing. Steve and Wendy Reid lived in the Alton Woods apartment complex off of Loudon Road, a short walk from the Broken Ground trail system.
Police have continued to investigate the wooded area where the Reids’ bodies were found this week, now aided by the all-terrain vehicles that a Manchester powersports company lent to the department, Deputy Chief John Thomas said Wednesday.
Police Chief Brad Osgood announced Tuesday that the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office would be lending personnel to help patrol the city’s trails on mountain bikes and work on other cases. The FBI and New Hampshire State Police are also assisting Concord Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office in investigating the double homicide.
Concord Police have a bike unit that was regularly active during the spring and summer months. “We’ll have more of a presence now on the trails due to the deaths,” Thomas said.
If there are enough officers on patrol, two Concord officers can take to their bicycles for a shift, allowing more casual interactions with residents in downtown areas and parks. “It’s all contingent on manpower,” Thomas said. That practice decreased during the early months of the pandemic when police were trying to limit contact that could spread the coronavirus.
Concord Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office have asked the public to come forward with any information about the Reids or video footage near the area where they were found. More than 70 tips have been made so far. Tips can be made anonymously to the Concord Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or by calling the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600.
