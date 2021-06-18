Root Up, a Concord-based shop offering metaphysical tools including crystals, candles and herbs, along with classes on how to use these products, plans to open a new location in Keene.
The store at 294 West St. is set to open July 1, according to Paige Diana Schoppmann, the Concord resident who will manage the new location in the CVS plaza. Root Up also opened a new store in Bristol late last month, Schoppmann added.
Owner Pamela Seguin of Concord said the business had been looking to expand to the area, and she became enamored with Keene when she drove through it recently.
“I just really liked the energy,” Seguin said. “We had been searching for a new location for about six months, and I just fell in love with the area.”
In addition to various products that act as alternative healing methods, Root Up also offers books on topics such as healing crystals and meditating, and handmade goods including journals, soaps and candles, Schoppmann said.
“And all of our candles we work hard to make soot free,” Schoppmann said. “And everything we do and every step we take is with intention. That’s our mission.”
Along with these products, Root Up will host classes and events on a range of metaphysical methods and tools.
“The classes are structured around how to use them and the benefits of them, and tips and tricks, but we also have in-depth classes, as well,” Schoppmann said, adding that Root Up’s products and classes also aim to appeal to Keene State College students.
“We’re hoping to connect with college students and bring them into the fold, because we know that this stuff, metaphysical, crystal stuff is getting bigger thanks to TikTok and social media, but it’s also important to know what you’re doing,” she said.
Root Up will start with two employees in Keene, Schoppmann said, adding that the store plans to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.