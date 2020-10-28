JAFFREY — Two freshmen at Conant High School have been named to the Governor’s Youth Advisory Council on Substance Misuse and Prevention, the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District announced this week.
In this role, Hailey Dubois, Kaylee Truong and other members will advise the governor on legislation, events and prevention efforts, the district notes in a news release.
Gov. Chris Sununu established the youth council via an executive order he signed June 18. As the name implies, the council’s charge is to offer the governor “the youth perspective” as the state contends with the opioid crisis. Envisioned activities include helping develop ways to educate young people on substance misuse and prevention and weighing in on proposals that would affect youth in this realm, according to the governor’s website.
Hailey and Kaylee were nominated for council consideration by Michelle Durand, the Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School/Conant High School assistant principal of safety and culture, the district said in its news release.
“Kaylee and Hailey are empathetic learners who consistently display a remarkable ability to maintain an open mind in order to understand all perspectives,” Durand said in a prepared statement. “They are advocates in nature and strong in their convictions.”
To be considered, the teens wrote essays about why they wanted to serve on the council and how youth can help address the problem of substance misuse.
Both expressed enthusiasm at this opportunity.
“My goal in joining GYAC is to find new, creative ways to educate youth about substance misuse and make them really think about their choices and how certain things they do and try could lead to a lot of problems,” Hailey said. “I want to give them a truthful explanation but also bring it up in a creative way I know teens will understand.”
Kaylee said she wanted to be part of the council to help make the state better and to contribute to her community.
“Since joining the council I have been able to learn about the decision making process and how state committees work,” she said in the news release. “So far, I have really enjoyed meeting new people (even if it is over Zoom) and hearing about other members’ ambitions.”
Other members of the commission include students from Bedford, Manchester, Concord, New Ipswich, Newmarket, Chester, Danville, Littleton, Haverhill, Goffstown and Dover.