JAFFREY — The Conant Orioles Nest was packed Friday evening with friends, family and more congregating to congratulate the class of 2023.
The annual commencement was just over an hour long, enough time for about 70 graduates to receive their diplomas and to enjoy a fireworks celebration outside.
Among those recognized was valedictorian and class president Ella Weinmann.
"Just think, this is the last time we will all be in the same place together," she said. "Before we all move on to the next stage of our lives, I want you all to know how grateful I am to be part of this class. We should all be proud of ourselves and each other for making it to this moment."
Emma Tenters, class vice president, reflected on her time at Conant and how much of it was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which she said fostered resilience in the class.
"We had a different schedule each year and went through many phases of remote learning," she said. "The drive and initiative of this class was unmatched and we were able to make the best of it."
Salutatorian Sabria Arsenault told her classmates that nothing, like high school, lasts forever and to cherish the memories they made along the way.
In his welcome speech, Principal David Dustin expressed how proud he was of the class and their collective achievements. Dustin said these accomplishments were clear on display when the community awarded over $92,000 in scholarships and awards to the class during the senior award night on Thursday.
Although stating that last night's ceremony represents the end of the graduates' time as a student in the Jaffrey-Rindge School District, Dustin emphasized that the turning of the tassels instead marks the start of their adult lives.
"This moment is actually much more accurately described as a true beginning," he said. "While the first chapters of your lives are now written, you have the vast majority of your lifetime in front of you to put the knowledge, skills, memories, lessons, life-long work habits, grit and resilience gained in the last 18 years of your life to work in service of your future hopes and dreams."
As a class gift, the seniors announced that they would be donating the balance of the class fund toward improving the school.
Having finished their tenure in the Jaffrey-Rindge School District, members of the 2023 graduating class will follow different paths, some pursuing further education, others beginning careers and four graduates have declared for the military.
Daniel MacIntyre plans to study chemical engineering at the University of Maine in Orono. He said he was grateful for the relationships he formed with school instructors, namely his homeroom teacher Grant Love, who teaches English at Conant.
"He was a phenomenal teacher and a really good mentor to help me keep my work-life balance in check," he said.
Aidan Brown, who said he had a fun experience at Conant, said that after graduating he means to go to school for heating and ventilation and work in that trade.
Lillian Rennie said she is going to Rochester Institute of Technology in New York to study biotechnology and molecular bioscience. Like MacIntyre, Rennie said she too was grateful for her teachers at Conant.
"We just grow really close with them, being here four years and not having a ton of students so the bonds we create with them are a lot," she said.
The two guest speakers of the ceremony were Senior Class Advisors Jonathan Duggan and Michael Rowland, who each imparted advice on the class.
"The outpouring of kindness I've seen from you all is awe-inspiring," Duggan told the graduates. "Love is all you need. … Graduates, just be you and go out in the world. You're the best at being you."
Rowland told Conant's class of 2023 to "do something every day that will help you sleep well at night."
"Set goals, allow yourself grace and know your value," he said. "… Never let regret be a chapter in the story of your life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.