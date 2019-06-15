RINDGE — Within minutes, a parking lot was transformed into a party Friday night as a sea of black robes and caps poured out of the Franklin Pierce University Field House, their wearers no longer Conant High School students but tassel-turned graduates.
Women struggled with armfuls of flowers as mothers and sisters and friends hugged tightly, many crying. A few of the graduates lit Cuban cigars for the occasion and held them cockeyed in the side of their mouths as they posed for group photos. Among congratulations, reunions and farewells, someone sparked a string of fireworks just beyond the treeline.
A class of 88 seniors had waited patiently through speeches from fellow students, staff and guests, with messages ranging from "we made it" to "what now?"
Jaffrey-Rindge Superintendent Reuben D. Duncan noted many common characteristics of successful people — disciplined, confident, patient, ambitious and resilient, the last of which he asserted is the most important.
“All those are necessary to be successful, but what happens when things are difficult?” he asked. “When life throws an unexpected curveball, when tragedy strikes, when people don’t react the way you thought they would?”
Resiliency is the answer, he said, and it comes from experiences over time. Noting the class’ involvement in community service, faith-based organizations, arts and athletics, Duncan said the seniors have “strong building blocks to becoming resilient adults.”
The evening’s guest speaker was Cory Ducharme, formerly a social studies teacher and basketball coach at Conant, who told the students to always be compassionate.
“Unfortunately, compassion is in short supply. With the rise of individuality and the obsession with materialism, we live in a culture that reinforces the idea that it is all about me,” he said.
But Ducharme said choosing compassion helped him overcome adversity, such as anxiety, depression and anger, and he expressed his confidence in this class to do the same.
Valedictorian Arianna Wentworth kicked off her speech admitting she’s been in some denial as commencement drew closer. The thought of leaving school and starting the next chapter can be terrifying, she said.
Wentworth offered advice to her fellow graduates in these anxious moments, the first of which is to trust in themselves.
“You are your strongest ally,” she said. “And for those of you that may not be in the best relationship with yourself right now, remind yourself that you’ve gotten this far. You’re graduating. You are somebody to be proud of.”
Emphasizing the strength of the community they’ve built at Conant, Wentworth urged her peers to lean on friends, family and former classmates when they need a lift.
“So don’t be afraid to reach out when you feel small, when you feel lost and afraid, when you ask yourself difficult questions,” she said. “When you are in need, reach out to the world around you, and you will find that the world is open and ready for you.”
The graduates:
Robert Adams, Connor Ahern, Camri Aho, Troy Aho, Stephanie Barney, Joshua Barnwell, Delaney Beaven, Evan Bennett, Dustin Bergeron, Nicholas Bergeron, Bailey Bernier, Hannah Bernier, Tessa Blood, Alexis Burt, Mariah Chamberlain, Keith Christian, Ryley Crisp, Isaac Devens, Hunter Devost, Jacob Drew, Kayli Ducheneau, Joseph Dugan, Griffin Eaves, Cameron Feyrer, Alison Freed, Kyle Gallagher, Nicholas Germano, Sonya Goddard, Dameion Greco, Haley Gregory, Hunter Grobsky, Sydney Grubis, Kaylah Hansen, Hoard Harrison, Marissa Howe, Joshua Hruska, Jessica Jablonski, Hannah Jenkins, Sadie Jenkins, Steven Jones, Wade Juntunen, Kenneth Kickingbear, Meghan Lanza, Ciana Lazu, Spencer Lloyd, Seth Mann, Katie Marsh, Dominique Marshall, Jasmine Marshall, John Martin, Nahomy Menjivar, Lauralie Michaud, Isabella Mormando, Gavin Motuzas, Christopher Newton, Jamal Niemela, Sabastian O'Neil, Alex Ojala, Kohen Olson, Travis Olson, Gage Parker, Kayla Panagiotes, Garrett Peard, Madison Picard, Nicholas Pugh, Remington Raitto, Jonathan Rennie, Aaron Rich, Jordan Riley, Gabrielle Roberts, Ruby Roberts, Brooke Robinson, Kevin Rogers, Dakota Sawyer, Colby Scribner, Tyler Shackett, Raquel Silva, Alena Sullivan, Shayna Tabor, Jack Taylor, Justin Taylor, Kaitlyn Teixeira, Holly Tom, Jessica Ward, Sarina Weideman, Brenna Welch, Jocelyn Wells and Arianna Wentworth