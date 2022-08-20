West Chesterfield resident Julie Buffum said going above and beyond professionally has always been second nature.
“I don’t mind hard work,” said Buffum, a licensed nursing assistant (LNA) and assistant recreation director at Genesis Keene Center. “I love hard work in a way, because I like ... the feeling of accomplishment and to feel not, like, rewarded by items, but rewarded just by completing a task.”
These qualities earned her this year’s Compassionate Caregiver of the Year Award, presented annually by the Court Street nursing facility.
The award was given in July after residents and staff voted for who they felt was most deserving among the 20 nominees.
Among them was someone particularly close to Buffum — her son, Dillan, who has worked as an LNA at Genesis Keene Center for the past three years.
“It was just nice to know that I’m not just another person,” Dillan, who earned his LNA license through the Cheshire Career Center at Keene High School, said of his nomination. “I’m someone that [residents] look forward to seeing, and they remember the different things that I do and the time that I take to make them feel appreciated.”
And though he didn’t win, he said he was pleased to see his mom receive the recognition she deserved.
“She always goes above and beyond for the residents and does so many extra things for them,” said Dillan, 21, of Keene.
Julie Buffum, 46, said she was proud to be nominated with her son, describing his dedication in a modern workforce she said has lost motivation to work after many offices nationwide turned to remote operations during the pandemic.
“It makes me super proud that Dillan is not one of those people, that he is a person that has drive behind him and cares about the job that he does,” she said.
And although she was honored to be nominated and recognized for her dedication to Keene Center, she said she couldn’t help but feel bad for taking the spotlight.
“When I actually won it, I was crying, and it just made me feel so happy,” said Julie, who has worked at the Keene Center for the past year. “But again, [at the] same time, I feel bad because I feel like there’s so many people that are deserving, and people that didn’t even get nominated that were probably deserving.”
Charles Hamlin III, one of Julie’s patients, described her as caring and attentive.
“We always enjoy seeing her,” said Hamlin, 77. “I think she really takes care of her patients.”
Dillan and Julie, though, are not the only Buffums who work at Genesis Keene Center.
Annabelle, Julie’s Peekapoo, a hybrid between the Pekingese and poodle dog breeds, is popular among staff and residents. She even has her own ID badge — with the title “recreation assistant.”
“One day, I thought it would be funny; I used one of my old badges and made her her own little badge,” Julie said, sitting in the center’s library last week as Annabelle sat calmly in her lap.
Annabelle spends time with residents at the center almost every day. She even has her own bed underneath Julie’s desk.
“When I call her in the morning, when she knows that that’s what we’re doing, she gets super excited,” Julie said.
‘The right place for me’
Julie Buffum’s career in health care has been years in the making — but she didn’t quite realize it at first.
After graduating from Vermont Technical College, she became a veterinary technician. However, after having children, she found it difficult to return to work.
“I didn’t know ... what it would feel like, the feeling of wanting to be with them,” she said.
She came up with a solution, switching careers and becoming a school bus driver for N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, a job she held for 17 years. In this role, she could be with Dillan and his siblings Evan, now 19, Owen, now 17, and Paitlyn, now 11 — and still provide for her family.
But bus-driving was never meant to be permanent.
“I used to have a goal, like I’m going to be a bus driver for 10 years, and then I’m going to do something else,” she said. “But then 10 years came, and it was hard to move away from it.”
After she expressed a desire to find another career, the mother of a student on her bus route suggested taking the LNA course offered through Genesis Westwood Center. The center would pay for her to enroll and also pay for attendance, the woman said.
For Julie, it was a perfect fit — she could get the training for another career without sacrificing her paycheck.
“The time that it takes for an adult to get training and a new career when you have children, you can’t afford to not have a paycheck,” she said. “For me, that was a huge reason for wanting to do it, or a reason that made it doable.”
She worked at the former Westwood Center on Main Street in Keene — which was sold in 2020 and now operates as Alpine Healthcare Center — for a year after getting her LNA license. She then moved to the Court Street center to work alongside her son.
Now, one year after arriving there, Julie said she’s found a place that is just right.
“Every building is gonna have different things and different people,” she said. “And you just have to find what is the right fit for you, and this seems to be the right fit for me.”
Caitlin Howard can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1441, or choward@keenesentinel.com.
