VERNON, Vt. — The company decommissioning the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant says it’s ahead of schedule, after demolishing one of two cooling towers earlier this month.
Workers are scheduled to take down the other cooling tower in the next couple weeks, Scott State, CEO of NorthStar, said in an emailed statement last week.
“Based on our efforts to date, we are confident that we will be able to complete decommissioning work before the target date of 2030,” State said.
Crews have also been working on dismantling a 390-ton reactor vessel for removal, State wrote. Reactor vessels store fuel during a nuclear reactor’s operation, according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
NorthStar acquired the shuttered nuclear plant after promising to decommission the site decades faster than previous owner Entergy. The sale was finalized in January, after receiving federal and state regulatory approvals. This is the company’s first large-scale nuclear cleanup project.
NorthStar also took control of Vermont Yankee’s nuclear decommissioning trust fund, which, as of last year, had about $506 million.
Entergy shut down the plant at the end of 2014, citing economic reasons. The nuclear plant began operating in 1972.
NorthStar’s schedule calls for large components to be removed from the site by spring 2022, with additional work lasting through the end of 2026, according to a May presentation the company gave to a citizens’ advisory panel.
The plant’s spent fuel is being stored in sealed casks on the site.