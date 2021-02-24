PETERBOROUGH — A Florida developer has proposed building an expansive 46-home “equestrian community” off Route 136, though an official with the company says plans for the site remain incomplete.
Star Mountain Properties LLC — a subsidiary of the Miami-based Lionheart Capital LLC — introduced the proposal to the Peterborough Planning Board in a Feb. 8 public hearing.
At the hearing, engineer Chad Branon of the Milford-based Fieldstone Land Consultants said the community would be at an existing equestrian facility and include two residential loops with 21 and 25 homes, respectively, according to draft minutes from the session.
Branon called the project an “equestrian community” but did not offer specifics about what that would mean, according to the minutes.
Star Mountain Properties already owns the proposed site, which is near the intersection of Greenfield Road (Route 136) and Burke Road and measures more than 160 acres, according to property records. It is home to Shadow Fox Farm, a private residence and equestrian facility that is Lionheart Capital CEO Ophir Sternberg’s second home, the company’s chief marketing officer, Ashley Spitz, said Monday.
Spitz said she does not believe residents of the proposed community would necessarily have an association with the farm, which has a 26-stall barn, indoor and outdoor arenas, multiple paddocks and trails, according to a property listing online.
Homes might be built on the western edge of the site, where it borders Otter Brook and the Contoocook River, she said.
Spitz declined to provide more details about the development, cautioning that the plan offered at the Feb. 8 hearing was a preliminary design. (The session, known as a “conceptual review,” is intended to help developers refine a proposal before investing resources, so any information presented is non-binding.)
“It hasn’t been 100 percent thought through yet,” she said.
Branon told the planning board that Lionheart Capital had not yet decided whether the homes would be individual residences or part of a condominium-style development, according to minutes from the hearing. The draft proposal he presented suggested creating individual lots, each measuring approximately one-fourth of an acre, near paddock areas and a barn.
Branon said that situating the new homes over a hill on the western side of the site would keep them from being visible from Route 136 or Burke Road — though the development would be accessible via Route 136 to the south and Monadnock Lane to the north.
“The goal is to maintain the beautiful viewshed to the west and to tuck the units into the landscape to generate a nice community layout,” he told the board.
That view includes a clear line of sight to Mount Monadnock and much of the surrounding terrain, photos from the property listing indicate.
Planning board members asked Branon to return with Lionheart Capital’s decision on the size of the residential lots and also requested that the company present its long-term vision for the site.
Spitz said Lionheart Capital is working to finalize those plans and acquire permitting for the equestrian community. The company has recently been expanding its investment portfolio beyond real estate, she said, noting that it acquired the national hamburger outfit BurgerFi last year and quickly took that chain public.
The planning board did not accept public comments on the proposed equestrian community at its Feb. 8 session, since Chairwoman Ivy Vann said the board would hold another hearing for the project when more details are available. The development project will require the board to approve a subdivision application, according to Town Planner Danica Melone.
Laura Norton, an administrative assistant in Peterborough’s Office of Planning & Building, said Tuesday morning that a date for that hearing had not yet been established.