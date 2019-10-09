A spokeswoman for Consolidated Communications reiterated Tuesday evening that phone and Internet outages in western New Hampshire from a power surge late last week have been completely resolved.
Over the four days since the outage was reported Friday, scattered customer complaints have still been reported to The Sentinel, ranging from accounts of slow phone and Internet service after the outage to previous issues with the company, some dating back years. Consolidated bought FairPoint Communications in 2017.
But spokeswoman Shannon Sullivan said Tuesday evening the company’s system showed no remaining issues regarding Friday morning’s incident, and if customers are still experiencing outages, they’re likely unrelated.
It’s possible customers had a “brief interruption” in service Monday, she said, when the company tested equipment affected by the outage.
“The issue was resolved for the majority of our customers on Friday night, with a small number having their service restored very early Saturday morning,” she said in an email.
Sullivan noted that Consolidated’s service call volumes have returned to a normal level since the weekend.
The company is headquartered in Illinois and covers a 23-state service area, according to its website. Asked how many people were affected by the New Hampshire outage, Sullivan said that information was not available.
The company recommends customers reboot their system by powering down the modem, and calling technical support if it continues not to work, at 844-YOUR-CCI.