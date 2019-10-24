FITZWILLIAM — The company hoping to develop the state’s first utility-scale solar plant here has filed an application with the N.H. Site Evaluation Committee, kicking off a months-long approval process.
The application — dated Oct. 14 and posted online Thursday — follows a public forum in July held by NextEra Energy Resources LLC, the Florida-based company behind the proposed solar project.
Called the Chinook Solar Project, the planned 30-megawatt array in Fitzwilliam would dwarf every existing solar array in New Hampshire. It’s also the first-ever solar proposal to come before the Site Evaluation Committee. The committee has jurisdiction over the siting of large energy projects.
NextEra is proposing to build the project on about 110 acres of private land south of Route 119, between Fullam Hill Road and Route 12. It would be adjacent to an existing transmission line that cuts through the area.
NextEra’s application says it plans to begin construction in November 2020, assuming the company has obtained all the necessary regulatory approvals. The expected commercial operation date is October 2021.
The next step is for the committee to determine whether the application is complete. If so, a public information session would be held within 45 days.
The Chinook project's output would feed into New England's interconnected regional grid. Power companies in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island have contracts to buy the electricity produced at the Fitzwilliam facility.