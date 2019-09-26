PETERBOROUGH — Area artists and their supporters seem to agree that the Sharon Arts Center’s closing this summer left a void in the arts community. It’s how to fill that void that’s up for debate.
About 60 people gathered at the Peterborough Town House Wednesday night to discuss the issue in a community meeting organized by Arts Alive!
“One of the things that pinched at my heartstrings in preparing for this was hearing how it’s not just a place where people worked; it was a place where people found home and found each other,” said Jessica Gelter, Arts Alive!’s executive director, at the meeting Wednesday.
The Sharon Arts Center and its affiliated exhibition gallery in Peterborough closed this summer as part of a merger of Henniker-based New England College and the Manchester-based N.H. Institute of Art, with the latter now re-branded as the Institute of Art and Design at New England College.
Before its closing, the center offered classes and workshops for artists throughout the region. It was founded in 1946 and merged with the N.H. Art Institute in 2012, bringing a master of fine arts degree program under its roof, according to a previous report in The Sentinel.
Speakers and attendees floated a range of ideas Wednesday for continuing the center’s legacy, from reviving it in its longtime space in Sharon — which has been put up for sale — to finding a new facility in a more central location.
Walpole resident Paul Looney said he is one of about 15 potters who were displaced by the art center’s shuttering. In the months since the closing was announced, the group formed the Friends of Sharon Arts Center — also known locally as the “Sad Potters Guild” — to explore possible solutions, he said.
Looney showed examples of other successful art centers throughout New England, such as the Guilford Art Center in Connecticut and the Gorse Mill Studios in Needham, Mass. Though the business model and structure of each center differ, they typically rely on membership and fundraising to some degree and may host signature events and holiday sales as an added source of revenue, he said.
Attendees also heard from Roy Schlieben, executive director of the MAxT Makerspace, who said the organization is interested in bringing a new iteration of the arts center under its roof. The Makerspace is supportive of keeping the Sharon Arts Center alive, Schlieben said, but would need to know more about the financial aspect before moving forward with anything.
Many attendees were in favor of that option, noting that in addition to its central location near ConVal Regional High School, the Makerspace already has a business model and administrative structure to work with.
As the crowd broke into small groups to brainstorm, other ideas emerged as well. Attendees envisioned a center offering master classes, studios to rent, and gallery space, and perhaps even dormitories for artist-in-residency programs.
“One of the things I think about when I think about this project is that there’s an opportunity to expand it to other type of creatives,” said Peterborough resident Tina Rapp. “Not just visual arts — writers, dancers, composers.”
Some disagreed with the idea of moving the center to the Makerspace, arguing it wouldn’t have the same character as the Sharon location. Others had concerns about the Sharon building’s accessibility, but advocated for finding another home for the center in Peterborough.
After about an hour of brainstorming, the groups came back together and presented their ideas, which Gelter said will be helpful in determining the vision for a new community arts space going forward.
“We’re looking for people that want to create an organization, whether that’s MAxT and Sharon together or Sharon separately,” Looney said.
Anyone interested in becoming involved in the effort should visit the Arts Alive! website at monadnockartsalive.org.