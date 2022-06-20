Just a few weeks ago, 2-year-old Eastynn Adams, of Keene, was “outgoing and very full of life” as his mother, Naketa Adams, puts it. Now, he’s lying in a hospital bed while Naketa struggles to raise her other sons.
But an online fundraiser is seeking to help alleviate her ordeal.
Naketa says she first caught wind something wasn’t right with her toddler in late May when she noticed that he seemed to have issues standing upright.
“[Eastynn] had gotten a double ear infection, and his balance started to be really off, so we thought it was due to his ear infection,” Naketa said. “And it just kept getting worse even though he took all his meds. We took him back to the doctor and the infection was gone, but he just kept going downhill.”
By June 7, doctors advised she transfer her son to the neurology department of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
“We got transferred there that night, and they did an [electroencephalogram] on him while he was sleeping,” she said. “They ... said he’s not having seizures, but the left side of his brain is doing something different than the right side. So then they did an MRI, and that’s when they found the brain tumor.”
Eastynn was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital on June 8 and underwent surgery the next day, and remains in the hospital’s care. While the toddler remains in the Boston hospital, Naketa is working with her parents and a babysitter to watch over her other kids: Grayson, 6, and Jettson, 2 months.
“[Grayson] doesn’t really understand it,” Naketa said. “He just knows his brother’s sick; he just doesn’t know the extent. But you can tell he’s sad [because] I went and saw him another day and he said, ‘Mama, I really miss Eastynn.’ “
Facing mounting medical costs on top of other expenses, Naketa was looking at facing her plight on her own. That’s when a close friend, Jade Kelley, of Keene, stepped in to create a GoFundMe page to seek out financial support from friends and the community.
“I basically begged her to ... put it out there for her and try to raise some money so all of it doesn’t fall on her because she’s a single mom and has a child with a serious condition right now,” Kelley said.
Kelley launched the page the day Eastynn arrived at Boston Children’s Hospital. She says she imagined how she would feel in Naketa’s position, as she gave birth to her child the same week Naketa had Eastynn.
“Being in Boston Children’s Hospital, gas is expensive and she literally just had a baby less than a month ago,” Kelley said. “I know I get scared without having answers for my own son and what he goes through. I couldn’t imagine getting the answer and having it be something like, ‘Your son has a brain tumor, and it’s been growing for quite some time.’ “
Between raising her sons, Naketa enjoys playing and watching local softball as a member of the Greater Keene Women’s Softball Association. She’s participated in the league for 10 years, according to league president Jessica Leventry, who said Naketa helped run a league-sponsored team.
“Coming off a year of COVID, we have a lot of players that didn’t have homes on teams and we thought we could sponsor a team, but I didn’t have time to run it,” said Leventry, who owns Twenty-Seven Custom Design as her main job. “Naketa stepped up and said she wanted me to run it and she’d be by my side the whole time, and she did a great job.”
Now, to pay it forward, Leventry mobilized the league to support the medical cause, with the GKWSA board voting unanimously to back the fundraiser, she says.
“We try to do a lot of things within the community, and when one of our members runs on hard times, we try to step up and help out,” Leventry said. “When I found out that Eastynn went into the hospital, and then that he had the tumor, it just broke my heart.”
As of Monday morning, just over $1,000 has been raised out of Naketa and Kelley’s total $7,500 requested. Those seeking to help may visit https://gofund.me/f4891917 to contribute toward the effort.
This story has been updated to correct the age of Grayson Adams.
