HARRISVILLE — Residents will gather Saturday morning for Harrisville's annual town meeting, where they will consider this year's warrant, including a $1.3 million budget proposal and a community power plan.
The meeting, which was postponed from March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. outside Wells Memorial School. The rain date is May 29 at 9 a.m. in the same location, according to the town website. Chairs will be provided, but residents can also bring their own.
Here's a look at Harrisville's warrant:
Budget proposal: The town's proposed $1,313,604 operating budget is $55,806, or 4.4 percent, more than the $1,257,798 budget voters approved last year.
Community power plan: Article 8 on the town's warrant asks voters to adopt the Harrisville Community Power Electric Aggregation Plan, which would authorize the selectboard to develop and implement Harrisville Community Power. Under a community power arrangement, like the one Keene passed earlier this month, a municipal government rather than a utility sources electricity for local consumers. That gives the municipality more control over the power supply, allowing it to seek lower-cost or greener options. A utility like Eversource continues to maintain transmission lines and deliver the electricity.
Harrisville's community power plan, which the selectboard recommends, would be voluntary for customers to join, and funded by the customers themselves. The town would not need to raise taxes to fund the program, according to the town's plan. If voters approve the plan Saturday, the town would need to submit it to the N.H. Public Utilities Commission for approval before moving forward.
Other warrant articles include:
* Adding a total of $105,000 to eight separate capital reserve funds.
* Raising $71,000 to chip seal 2.5 miles of Hancock Road, from Bonds Corner Road east to Route 137. A state grant would cover $50,370 of this project, while taxation would fund the remaining $20,630.
* Raising $48,500 through taxes to pave Island Street between Canal and Prospect streets.
* Raising $14,400 through taxation to reclaim and compact 4,800 feet of Mason Road, from Willard Hill Road east to the Dublin town line.