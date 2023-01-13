MARLBOROUGH — The town recently became the latest in a growing list of Monadnock Region municipalities to receive approval on its community power plan from the N.H. Public Utilities Commission.
The PUC greenlit the town's program Dec. 29 after it was submitted in November.
"We're excited the PUC has approved our plan, and we look forward to the next steps," said Marge Shepardson, chairwoman of Marlborough's Community Power Committee.
Those next steps include choosing an alternate energy supplier and notifying residents about the program, which she said the town is hoping to launch in April.
Finding a supplier will be handled by Good Energy and Standard Power, which are serving as Marlborough's energy brokers. Shepardson said the two community power consultants will put out a bid for a supplier and then make a recommendation for the select board's approval.
"I'm confident it will be the same or a better [electricity] rate than what we have now," she said.
Under a community power arrangement — such as the ones Keene and Harrisville approved in 2021, and Swanzey, Walpole and Peterborough passed last year — a municipal government rather than a utility company sources electricity for local consumers. This gives the municipality more control over the power supply, allowing it to seek lower-cost or greener options, while a utility continues to maintain transmission lines and deliver the electricity.
According to the N.H. Department of Energy, while a utility delivers electricity to a home or business, customers have more options for who supplies that energy, and that’s where competitive suppliers come in. Customers can buy their energy supply from a utility, or they can get it from an alternate provider.
In Marlborough's case, instead of utilizing Eversource's electricity supply, the town would bundle the electric needs of its residents and businesses to bid for a service provider that can provide competitive rates, according to the town's community power plan. Eversource, the town's default utility, will continue to manage customer billing.
Marlborough's plan will have four electric packages to choose from, each at different costs and varying options for renewable energy use. The 20-page document states that once the community power program launches, Eversource customers will automatically be enrolled, but may opt out. Residents who already source their electricity from a competitive supplier will not be automatically enrolled in the program, but may choose to do so.
Legislation allowing for community power programs in New Hampshire took effect in 2019. The state finalized rules for them this past September.
Meanwhile, energy prices have soared, driven partially by high oil and natural gas costs stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine. In August, Eversource raised its rates by about 11 cents per kilowatt hour, swelling residential electric bills by more than 50 percent.
On Dec. 14, the PUC approved Eversource's request to decrease its electric rate by 10.3 percent. This will drop the current rate of 22.6 cents per kilowatt hour to 20.2 cents, going into effect in February and lasting about six months.
The PUC approved Keene’s community power plan in October and Walpole’s in December. Both municipalities hope to launch their plans as early as April, officials in each community have said previously. Swanzey's plan was given the OK Dec. 19. Harrisville is awaiting PUC approval after the town submitted its plan in December.
Peterborough’s plan gained approval Dec. 12, and the town expects to launch the program in April or May, a local official said last month.
