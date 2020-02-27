He is remembered around town as a friendly face, and to family and friends, he’s The Adventurous Joe. Joe Wallace spent a lot of his time volunteering throughout the community, making connections — and keeping them.
“He was always checking up on people,” said Cherie Rowe of Winchester. “He was the brother you never had.”
Rowe knew Wallace, a Keene resident who died earlier this month, through the Penguin Plunge program, one of the many causes he dedicated his time to.
For more than 15 years, Wallace participated on the Monadnock Region’s Frozen Sections team for the annual February event at Hampton Beach, during which participants dip into the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for the Special Olympics of New Hampshire. This is where he met Dr. Daniel Rath, the team’s captain, who said Wallace was very serious when it came to fundraising. Wallace would bring in roughly $1,000 for the cause annually, according to Rath. Even this year, he still raised $450 despite being sick.
“He would be fundraising for the next Penguin Plunge before the last one was completely over,” said his sister, Michelle Leavitt of Hopkinton.
According to Rath, a Spofford resident and retired gastroenterologist, Wallace’s fundraising persistence and creative approach gave him an edge. For example, Rath recalled, Wallace would make his way to the bars over the weekend and get donations from patrons.
Wallace also gave his time to The Community Kitchen in Keene, Meals on Wheels, the special education program at Keene State College and The Salvation Army.
Rowe said he was always wearing a Penguin Plunge shirt, having accumulated several from his years volunteering with the event. Sometimes, she said, he also participated in Special Olympics as an athlete.
Wallace was born in Bellows Falls on June 9, 1969, and grew up in the Newport area before moving to Keene in 1986, according to his obituary. He was on the Keene High School hockey team as well as the yearbook staff. He graduated in 1989.
He was briefly employed at Hannaford, and liked NASCAR, traveling and going to Swamp Bats games.
He loved being outdoors, where he enjoyed fishing and other activities, his obituary says. He wanted to win some money to take his mother, Priscilla Jones of Newport, on a vacation, and buy a waterfront house in Marlow where they could fish.
But he had increasing medical problems over time, according to his sister, and began using a wheelchair shortly before Christmas after the partial amputation of one of his legs due to complications from diabetes.
Though “street smart,” Wallace had an intellectual disability, and “his understanding of what he needed to do to better manage his health was one of our biggest battles as his health deteriorated,” Leavitt explained via text message.
He was 50 when he died on Feb. 12 at Westwood Center in Keene.
Leavitt described her brother as larger than life and said his influence will live on. She noted her daughter, Sonja Leavitt, decided to study special education at New England College in Henniker because of her Uncle Joe.
“(E)ven though the world may have thrown him many different obstacles, Joe’s burning need to enjoy the positive in life kept him going,” Sonja wrote in a Facebook message Wednesday night.
Wallace looked at things differently, Michelle said. “He was always giving to people when he was probably just as deserving as they were.”
Rowe agreed. “He thought with his heart instead of his head,” she said.
While cleaning out Wallace’s Water Street apartment Wednesday, Leavitt noticed that he had won many awards for his activities.
She also became emotional as she reflected on one facet his life lacked.
“I think he really just wanted a family and kids,” she said. “I feel like he missed out.”
But he found family among the people of this community. More than 200 people attended his funeral at Foley Funeral Home on Feb. 16, according to his sister. They included police officers, firefighters and others he diligently served.
“Everyone had silly, heartwarming stories to tell,” she said. “I was aware of his community involvement, but this really proved the reality of his impact.”