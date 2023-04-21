The Best Western Plus in Keene was the picture of health Thursday as medical professionals and wellness experts from across the Monadnock Region and New Hampshire gathered there.
The hotel was the site of "For the Health of It!," a health fair for community members to connect with area resources and attend free panels focused on health and wellness.
Running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., programming included live CPR presentations by Keene firefighters, nutritional cooking panels and a demonstration on assembling a first-aid kit. A mobile vaccination van from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services provided on-site COVID shots for visitors who requested them, and food trucks offered casual lunch fare like coffee, street tacos and smoothies.
Thursday's event was a collaborative effort between The Sentinel's Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab as well as Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, which were event sponsors. Sentinel President and Chief Operating Officer Terrence Williams estimated about 225 people attended between vendors and visitors.
The day's sessions were initiated with a keynote presentation by Dr. Jonathan Ballard, the chief medical officer at the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Ballard spoke about shifting age demographics and their effects on the health care system, and the mental toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also spotlighted some of DHHS' recent moves in purchasing Hampstead Hospital, expanding dental preventative services for adults using Medicaid and developing a 10-year mental health plan for the state.
Ballard's presentation was followed by the awarding of the Monadnock Community Health Impact Award to Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease specialist and the physician lead for the hospital epidemiology, infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship programs at Cheshire Medical.
"To say [Khole] became essential to this region and its residents would be an understatement," Williams said in a recognition speech. "Almost overnight, he assumed a role he couldn't have known he was destined for, but it turns out he was completely."
Khole thanked his wife, teams of the various programs he leads at Cheshire Medical, the hospital's communications team and public health partners.
Olivia Belanger, solutions journalist for the Health Lab, said she and Williams held more than 30 listening sessions with health officials and community members to determine how to expand local health news coverage. The concept of the health fair was developed during those sessions, she said.
"Within one of those conversations, a local woman told me it's difficult for her to keep track of what local health resources are available," Belanger wrote in a direct message. "She suggested a one-stop shopping health event, and from that idea, the health fair was born."
Later in the day, Belanger interviewed Phil Wyzik, CEO of Monadnock Family Services, as well as Dr. Karl Dietrich, the director of Cheshire Medical Center's family medicine residency program, before an audience of fairgoers.
When not attending panels, visitors could engage with a number of health- and wellness-focused organizations and companies arranged around the Best Western's event space, varying from senior care group Comfort Keepers to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS) to Shire's, the rebrand of Peterborough cashew cheese spread company Nuttin Ordinary.
The Cheshire Children's Museum partnered with Keene-based Douglas Cuddle Toys to provide a "teddy bear clinic" for kids to learn about medical procedures and overcome anxieties of going to the doctor by helping their plush animals through a check-up.
Julie Tuttle, of Ashburnham, Mass., and her 4-year-old daughter Emily made a vacation out of visiting the clinic, which Julie said she hoped could be a healing opportunity for Emily, whose father died after she was born.
"I used the phrase 'your dad was sick,' so now when she's sick and going to the doctor's ... she associates that with dying," Julie said. "So, I figured coming here and interacting with the staff and experimenting with teddy bears would maybe help alleviate some of the stress from when she actually has to go to the doctor."
And for those 18 and older, a space to heal through recollection was available by way of Our Story NH, a project launched by Milford resident Kiersten Durzy and Epping resident Sarah McPhee two years ago. The project, funded by the N.H. Charitable Foundation, allows Granite Staters to share their personal stories from the pandemic either under their first names or anonymously.
The two set up a recording table in the hotel's lobby, inviting fair attendees to participate in the project by telling a story in four minutes in exchange for gift cards to Hannaford or Market Basket.
Earlier in the pandemic, Durzy said she worked for New Hampshire's state government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation, a nonprofit supporting the CDC, to lead COVID-equity efforts across the state.
"As busy as we were at the height of the pandemic capturing data and doing the work, we were sort of losing the real-person story of what this was and how it was impacting individuals and then at a larger sense, our community and our state," Durzy said.
The project has collected about 100 stories told through various mediums, like in writing, art or audio recordings, which Durzy and McPhee hope to archive as a record of history.
"One thing I think we want people to know is stories of this time period we're looking for do not have to be about the pandemic or do not have to be about COVID," Durzy said.
All in all, Belanger said "For the Health of It!" grew beyond her expectations and that the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab and medical partners considered Thursday's event an inaugural fair.
"As a reporter, I'm often the fly on the wall, so I loved that I could really be at the forefront to help folks get their health needs met," she said.
