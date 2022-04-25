The Community Kitchen in Keene will soon launch its long-awaited mobile food pantry, with a pilot program set for this summer.
The new program is needed, officials say, to eliminate transportation issues or any other barriers for people in the Monadnock Region who are food insecure, meaning they don't know where their next meal will come from.
"We've been working on this for quite some time," Sarah Harpster, hunger solutions advocacy coordinator for The Community Kitchen, said in a news release. "We've done feasibility studies that suggest the need is out there, with rising food and gas costs making food insecurity especially acute."
In Cheshire County, 9.5 percent of all residents, and 12.7 percent of children, were food insecure in 2019, according to the most recent data from Feeding America, a national food access organization. Both rates are higher than the state’s average in 2019 of 8.8 percent, and 10.8 percent among kids.
In recent years, multiple area organizations have collaborated to study the issue, leading to the publication of the 80-page Monadnock Region Food Access Analysis late last year. That report laid out challenges to food access in the area, and a subsequent Food Access Plan identified a number of potential solutions, including the establishment of a mobile food pantry run by The Community Kitchen.
But, with more funding, equipment and staffing still needed to launch the full-fledged mobile pantry, the nonprofit will start with "pop-up" pantries to work out any kinks while still meeting the need.
Rather than serving food from a van, the pop-up events will be set up “farmer’s market” style, Harpster said, with tables and pop-up tents. The first one is set for June 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Winchester Senior Housing on Warwick Road. Harpster told The Sentinel anyone who lives in the Monadnock Region and qualifies for food assistance is able to attend.
She added that those who want food from the pop-up will need a form of identification to prove their residency and a document that shows their income. However, Harpster said the latter can be done at a later date if needed, and people can still get food that day.
The event will offer three-days-worth — or about nine meals — of fresh food total, the same as what people would get if they headed to the kitchen's Mechanic Street building.
From its Keene headquarters, The Community Kitchen offers a food pantry, hot meals and take-home food boxes to Monadnock Region residents of low income. The nonprofit assists thousands of community members annually, with more than 11 million meals provided since the kitchen began in 1983.
At the upcoming pop-up mobile food pantries, the release also notes other social service agencies will be available to give out information to anyone interested, such as Southwestern Community Services.
Five other pop-ups are slated for 2022, Harpster said, but the locations and dates are still to be determined. If certain communities want to host a pantry, Harpster said they can contact the kitchen directly.
As for the mobile food pantry — estimated to cost about $400,000 total for the vehicles, food, staffing and other equipment — she said the goal is to start in the spring. Katherine Leversee, The Community Kitchen's recently hired food pantry director, will oversee the mobile pantry, according to the release.
Funding so far has been secured through a $25,000 grant from the New Hampshire-based You Have Our Trust Fund, according to the release, and from Cheshire County, which recently approved a $76,960 federal grant through the American Rescue Plan Act to help pay for staffing next year.
The remaining money needed will be from donations and other grants, the release notes.