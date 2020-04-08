The Community Kitchen in Keene changed its food-pantry distribution Tuesday in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Facebook post from the nonprofit organization.
Clients will be asked to register at the front door of the building at 37 Mechanic St., where they will then be directed to the back to pick up food — pre-packaged bags of nonperishable food items, along with bread, meat and produce.
Previously, clients would come inside the pantry to pick up their boxes. The shift was made to help protect both pantry workers and its patrons, the post says.
Pantry hours will remain the same: Wednesdays, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., and Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Those interested in signing up for the pantry will be given a registration form, the post says, and will need proof of residency, income and date of birth for household members.
The Community Kitchen offers food assistance through both its pantry and hot-meals programs. While the pantry requires financial verification of need, anyone is able to enjoy the sit-down hot meals the kitchen hosts on weeknights. The program also offers lunch on Sundays.
The hot-meals program — served weekdays from 5 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. — and its Sunday lunches — from 11 a.m. to noon — have shifted to serve a limited number of patrons at a time.
For further information or questions, The Community Kitchen can be reached at 352-3200.