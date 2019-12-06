Sixteen months after completing major renovations, The Community Kitchen in Keene hopes to secure another half-million dollars in grant funding to pay for a new roof and install a solar array.
The nonprofit organization wants to apply for a Community Development Block Grant through the city, with the help of the Southwest Region Planning Commission.
The Community Kitchen on Mechanic Street serves dinner five days a week and lunch on Sundays through its hot meals program. The organization also has a food pantry that gives out food boxes every Wednesday and Thursday.
Last year's renovations were completed in August 2018 and totaled more than $500,000, with funding sources that included a block grant and a tax credit program. The second floor was transformed into a storage space, upgraded with steel beams for more structural integrity and a new conveyor belt with increased weight capacity. Downstairs, the kitchen was gutted and remodeled: The floor and ceiling were replaced, and new equipment included two walk-in freezers, a walk-in cooler, and a double convection oven and stove.
Despite the marked improvements, the project didn’t cover everything the organization’s leaders wanted to see done in the facility.
“The last block grant did not complete our to-do list, so we are trying to finish our to-do list, but we are also hoping to put a solar array on our roof,” the kitchen’s executive director, Phoebe S. Bray, said.
A chunk of the $500,000 would replace the building’s aging roof with one that would last for at least the next three decades, she said. Then the kitchen could install a 52-kilowatt solar array that’s projected to cut its monthly $2,000 electric bill by about 40 percent.
“If we are approved, the minute the solar array is on the roof, we start saving money,” Bray said. “All the other avenues we explored, the payback would be years.”
Other improvements to be financed through the community development block grant would weather-proof the building by air-sealing the second floor, insulating the southern wall and potentially adding a reflective film to the windows. These are relatively small projects, Bray said, but they add up to make quite a difference.
“All the things that we want to do would actually make the organization sustainable for the foreseeable future,” she said, noting that the upgrades would align well with the city’s renewable energy goals.
A year ago, Keene city councilors adopted a nonbinding resolution setting goals for the municipality and its residents to switch all electricity use to renewable sources by 2030 and to convert all heating and transportation to renewables by 2050.
The City Council’s finance, organization and personnel committee will review the grant application at its meeting next Thursday and offer its recommendation. A public hearing is slated for the following week, Dec. 19, and the council will likely vote that evening on the application.
Bray said her organization is getting its ducks in a row, too, with the state Community Development Finance Authority. Applicants must have a funding match of 25 percent of the grant ready in cash to get approval, she said, so the kitchen is working toward that goal.
She’s also focused on how much the grant could benefit The Community Kitchen and how it could shape the facility’s future.
“That would put the organization in such a good shape and such a good position,” Bray said.