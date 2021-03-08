The community is stepping up to donate cash and supplies to the victims of a Keene fire who lost all their belongings on Thursday.
As of Monday morning, a Facebook fundraiser had collected $5,250 toward the $10,000 goal, with donations from 61 people. It was launched to help the Wilber family — Candice and Brandon Wilber and Brandon’s young daughter Brandie — who lost everything after their Marlboro Street apartment caught fire Thursday morning.
“It was really sad to see and it was so heartbreaking,” said Chelsea Gauthier, a longtime friend of Candice Wilber’s who happened to be across the street at her brother’s house when the fire broke out. “Everybody was just so emotional.”
The Keene Fire Department has not yet determined the cause of the blaze at 52 Marlboro St., which was reported at about 11:30 a.m. First responders were able to get everyone out of the building safely, but three people received medical treatment for smoke inhalation, according to Fire Chief Mark Howard.
The fire department estimated that the two destroyed apartments sustained about $75,000 worth of damage, while there was smoke and water damage to other units, Howard said in a news release.
The Wilbers lost their two cats, Gauthier said. However, their two bearded dragons were rescued from the apartment.
The family also lost most of their belongings, and Gauthier said donations of household items, clothes and food were being sought, though the community has already provided much of what the Wilbers needed to replace.
“We don’t really know how to say it in words how much we appreciate everyone that has reached out to us!!” Candice Wilber wrote in a post on the Facebook fundraiser’s wall. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
While the fundraiser was originally started to benefit the Wilbers, Gauthier decided to split what was collected between the Wilbers and their neighbors whose apartments were also damaged.
She said the donations of items from the community would help take care of all of the tenants who were affected. “It’s crazy how much stuff has come in in multiples.”
In a Monday morning email to The Sentinel, Howard said that last he knew, the building was considered uninhabitable, but he wasn’t sure whether it was a total loss or if repairs could be made. He also said he’s still trying to touch base with the N.H. Fire Marshal's office for a status update regarding the cause of the fire.
The Wilbers are staying at a hotel, which is being covered by the American Red Cross, Gauthier said, but are looking for permanent housing.
With all the donated items they’ve received already, all that’s specifically still needed is a twin or full-sized bed frame and mattress for Brandie, and kitchen equipment such as small pots with lids and cooking utensils, Gauthier said. Monetary donations are still being accepted.
Gauthier added that the community response has been overwhelming, and thanks those who stepped up, including the city’s fire and police departments, who worked hard to put out the fire and get everyone out of the building safely.
“It’s just super crazy how far this has gone and how much it has blown up and I’m so, so grateful,” she said. “And now, I think we can take care of pretty much everybody that was affected by this, but we wouldn’t be able to do it without the generosity and the kindness from everybody.”