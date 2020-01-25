Members of the public can get information about a slew of area social services agencies and organizations through a community resources evening in Keene Monday.
The event will be hosted at The Community Kitchen at 37 Mechanic St. beginning at 5 p.m., and attendees are welcome to stay for dinner, according to the organization’s Facebook page. Among those scheduled to be there are representatives from Southwestern Community Services’ Housing Stabilization Services program, Hundred Nights shelter and resource center, Monadnock Family Services, Keene Housing, Keene’s Human Services Department, the Pregnancy Resource Center, Planned Parenthood, veterans support groups, the Cheshire Housing Trust, the Monadnock Regional School District, the Keene Public Library and Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention and the office of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (to assist with issues pertaining to Social Security, veterans, immigration, Medicaid and Medicare).