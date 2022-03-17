JAFFREY — A community effort is underway in Jaffrey to collect goods for people in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
In partnership with NuDay, the grassroots effort will be collecting a variety of items, according to a news release from Marc Tieger, who is helping organize it. Based in New Hampshire, NuDay is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission to empower women and children affected by humanitarian crises. Additional information is available at www.nudaysyria.org, the N.H. Secretary of State's website and at www.guidestar.org.
Through Thursday, March 24, donations will be accepted at the former Family Dollar location in the Monadnock Plaza at 80 Peterborough St., from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The release asks people not to leave donations outside and says there's no need to box them.
On Friday, March 25, the donated items will be taken to Derry before being shipped to Poland, according to the release, which says volunteers will be needed to help with tasks such as loading.
Items needed include baby car seats; backpacks; batteries; cribs; diapers; menstrual pads, tampons and cups; generators (3 to 5 kW); hygiene items; playpens; solar chargers and lamps; strollers; tents; and toys.
Donations can also include medical items, such as acetaminophen (Tylenol); antiseptics; antibiotic creams; adult diapers; bandages; beds for children with special needs; bed rails; cotton swabs; crutches; canes; gloves; hospital beds; ibuprofen; masks; medical scissors; multi-trauma dressing; and trauma kits.
A flyer accompanying the release also suggests blankets; sleeping bags; new pillows; clothing, including hats, coats and mittens; and hand sanitizer.
Any clothing should be clean and free of rips and stains, personal items should be new and unopened, and medical supplies not expired. Food or glass will not be accepted.
Also accepted will be checks to NuDay to help with shipping costs; people can donate to NuDay by credit card on the organization's website, according to the news release.
Anyone with questions can contact Marc Tieger at 603-532-8765.