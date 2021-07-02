CONCORD — Mark Rubinstein, who currently works as the president of Granite State College, will be the next chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, the system’s board of trustees announced Thursday.
“Mark is uniquely positioned to be the next leader of the system as we look to sustain our high level of service to our students, the state and our communities,” Kathy Bogle Shields, the board’s chair who led the search process for the new chancellor, said in a news release from the community college system.
Specifically, Shields said Rubinstein, who has led Granite State College since 2015, has helped the public school become one of the community college system’s best transfer partners, making it easier for students to earn a bachelor’s degree after completing community college courses.
“We know that Mark will embrace the CCSNH mission of providing affordable, market-driven, quality education in our local communities,” she said.
Rubinstein holds a doctorate in educational theory and policy from Pennsylvania State University and worked there and at the University of South Florida before moving to New Hampshire in 1998. Before coming to Granite State College, he held a variety of jobs at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, including vice president for student and academic services and interim vice president for university advancement, according to the release.
Rubinstein will take over the Community College System on Sept. 1, succeeding Susan Huard, who is retiring. As chancellor, he will oversee the state’s seven community colleges — including River Valley Community College in Keene, Claremont and Lebanon. The system collectively enrolls about 26,000 students, according to the release, and partners with employers statewide to develop educational programs to meet workforce needs.
In his new role, Rubinstein said he wants to continue to focus on the priorities he has pursued at Granite State College, including quality academic programs, better meeting state workforce needs, and greater affordability and access.
“Ultimately, I believe those are the essential elements for the future of public higher education,” he said. “At the macro-level, demographic, economic and technology trends all point to the need for a more dynamic workforce. At the micro-level, the human level, people’s interests and circumstances and needs change. From either perspective, the clear implication is that New Hampshire and its citizens require the support of effective, responsive public postsecondary education.”