The Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention and Keene State College recently teamed up to honor the season of giving through a program supporting families who have survived domestic violence situations.
Known as the Holiday Families Program, volunteers from the nonprofit and the college collaborated to wrap, store and deliver Christmas presents for families, including adults and children, whom MCVP's Crisis and Prevention Center has worked to place in safer housing.
"This year it was 20 families, but we've had as many as 25, but it got so big we had to move it off-site," MCVP Executive Director Robin Christopherson said. "... [The program] really starts in August, and we secure sponsors, ... then we have the advocates who have worked with individuals and families choosing people who they feel are most in need."
This year's program is providing gifts to 17 children, according to a recent news release from Keene State. Each of the 20 families receives $500-$1,000 or more in gifts and gift cards.
Presents this year — the program's 25th anniversary — included everything from toiletries like laundry detergent, a bicycle and gift cards to area businesses, according to Christopherson. She said the program can be a lifeline for some of the families who are facing income instability amid the holiday season.
“Unfortunately, many survivors of domestic violence experience financial abuse in addition to everything else they are experiencing," Megan Fulton, MCVP's development director who coordinated the project this year, said in the news release. "This often leaves survivors with little to no resources when they leave the relationship.”
Christopherson said the families meet the MCVP advocates in the fall to present a wish list of items to the sponsors, which include individuals and institutions like Antioch University New England in Keene and Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.
Earlier this week, Christopherson said she was dropping off gifts for one family, and needed multiple trips to bring everything inside.
"I'm pretty sure [the recipient] thought that was it, and then I came back with two other big boxes full of stuff and was like, 'Oh wow,'" she said. "They're always amazed how generous our sponsors are."
Most families received their gifts on Dec. 15 and 16 after Keene State faculty and students wrapped them in a nearly 12-hour marathon on Dec. 14, according to Kelli Jo Harper, who works in the president's office at Keene State.
"We started at 8:30 in the morning and we were here until close to eight o'clock at night," Harper said. "We have three conference rooms in [the Hale Building] and we reserved all of them all day. We had these gift-wrapping stations for stockings or for larger items, so there was wrapping paper and tape everywhere."
This was Keene State's second year getting involved with the Holiday Families initiative after MCVP approached the college last year when it ran out of commercial space it was borrowing elsewhere in Keene, Christopherson said.
Harper and Christopherson both said the partnership is an extension of an existing relationship between the college and MCVP, but that ultimately it was about helping their neighbors in need.
"It's so amazing to see the looks on [families'] faces when they see what they're getting," Christopherson said. "It's very emotional and a feel-good day for sure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.