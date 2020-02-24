A city councilor Thursday night resuscitated a request to close a second road temporarily for Keene’s annual amphibian crossing, reviving the debate between councilors and city staff.
The Harris Center for Conservation Education has asked the City Council to close off Jordan Road for a couple of rainy nights in early spring. The organization says this would allow volunteers to pick up frogs, toads and salamanders and safely move them across the road, letting the amphibians continue their journey to nearby wetlands to breed.
At Councilor Janis O. Manwaring’s urging, the council sent the question back to the municipal services, facilities and infrastructure committee, of which she’s the chairwoman.
This spring will mark the third year the city has temporarily closed North Lincoln Street at the Harris Center’s request. Shutting down Jordan Road would be an expansion of the city’s assistance with the amphibian crossings.
Volunteers set up in various parts of the city and beyond, regardless of whether roads are closed, but the Hancock organization has argued that blocking traffic would protect both the people and the critters.
The Harris Center approached the council in January with three requests: block North Lincoln Street again, let the city manager handle the issue administratively in the future and experiment with closing Jordan Road for a couple of nights.
While the first ask was easily approved, city staff wanted more time to consider the other two. Police Chief Steven Russo told the municipal services committee he wouldn’t support any closure of Jordan Road, and Public Works Director Kurt D. Blomquist said he needed more of his staff present for the discussion.
At the committee’s Feb. 12 meeting, though, Assistant Public Works Director Duncan Watson said city staff determined it would be best to hold off on closing Jordan Road.
“I think that bringing the public on board, educating them about the importance of [the amphibian crossings], and then also making sure that people are not inconvenienced in any real way is the right way to have that conversation,” Watson said. “And I think that this time will allow us to do that and come back with a good proposal, a solid proposal, for next year.”
Answering a councilor’s question, Watson said he didn’t know exactly how many homes on that stretch of Jordan Road would be affected by a closure. He added that “it’s a couple of houses, ultimately, but it’s not just [that]. Obviously, there are people who use it as a travel corridor to other places.”
The four committee members present at that meeting voted 3-1 to accept the requested road closure as informational — an endpoint for communications that receive no further action by the council — with Manwaring dissenting.
Because the committee’s motion also included the request to handle the North Lincoln Street closure administratively in the future, Manwaring asked at Thursday’s council meeting, with her colleagues’ unanimous agreement, to split it into two measures and send the Jordan Road closure back to committee. The issue will likely be back on the municipal services committee’s agenda when the committee meets Wednesday.
Councilors then unanimously approved the second request, meaning the city manager no longer needs council approval to handle the North Lincoln Street closure in the future.