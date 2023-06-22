Keene Rep. Shaun Filiault’s bill to ban use of the so-called “gay-panic defense” in homicide cases came a step closer to final passage Thursday, during a meeting between House and Senate lawmakers in Concord.
Filiault said in an interview Thursday he’s been unable to find an instance in which the gay-panic defense was used in a New Hampshire case, but said it has been employed in a number of other cases around the country.
Keene Rep. Shaun Filiault’s bill to ban use of the so-called “gay-panic defense” in homicide cases came a step closer to final passage Thursday, during a meeting between House and Senate lawmakers in Concord.
File photo by Hannah Schroeder
Filiault said in an interview Thursday he’s been unable to find an instance in which the gay-panic defense was used in a New Hampshire case, but said it has been employed in a number of other cases around the country.
CONCORD--Keene Rep. Shaun Filiault’s bill to ban use of the so-called “gay-panic defense” in homicide cases came a step closer to final passage on Thursday,when a Committee of Conference composed of lawmakers from the state House and Senate agreed to a slightly revised version of the legislation.
Both legislative chambers will vote again on House Bill 315 next week and in all likelihood send it to Gov. Chris Sununu to be signed into law, said Filiault, an independent.
The House and Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of previous versions of the bill introduced in January.
There have been several iterations of the bill this session, but all are aimed at barring homicide defendants from claiming they suffered temporary insanity because of an unwanted same-sex sexual advance.
The Committee of Conference made minor wording changes in the measure on Thursday.
Since 2013, the American Bar Association has recommended that all jurisdictions in the countryabolish this type of defense, and 17 states have done so.
Filiault said in an interview Thursday he’s been unable to find an instance in which the gay-panic defense was used in a New Hampshire case, but said it has been employed in a number of other cases around the country.
“This bill will eliminate the problem before this defense is used in New Hampshire,” he said.
On June 7, Filiault quit the Democratic Party and became an independent, saying he was infuriated because party leaders didn’t support a deal he made with Republicans to pass the legislation at a time when it appeared in jeopardy, following a negative vote in a Senate committee.
There are now 199 Republicans, 196 Democrats and two independents in the N.H. House, while the Senate has 14 Republicans and 10 Democrats.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.