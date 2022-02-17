The Cheshire County commissioners approved a grant application to support buying body cameras for the sheriff’s office by unanimous vote Wednesday.
The $45,000 grant, with equivalent matching funds already budgeted by the county, would cover the five-year lease of 11 cameras, enough for all uniformed personnel in the office, plus accessories and software from BodyWorn by Utility, a Georgia-based company.
The commissioners — Jack Wozmak, Bob Englund and Terry Clark — approved the grant application with little discussion at their meeting at County Hall in Keene. They did note that additional approval would be required to accept the grant.
“I think it’s a win-win for both the community and our deputies,” Sheriff Eli Rivera said of body cameras, in a phone interview after the meeting Wednesday.
The application is through a new grant program offered to local and county law-enforcement agencies by the N.H. Department of Justice and the Department of Safety.
The fund, which will reimburse agencies for up to $50,000 to buy body-worn or dashboard cameras, aims to encourage all law-enforcement agencies in the state to acquire and use this equipment, according to a news release from N.H. Attorney General John Formella.
To date, the Legislature has budgeted $1 million for the fund. The fund was a key recommendation of the state’s Law Enforcement Accountability and Transparency (LEACT) commission.
Gov. Chris Sununu established the LEACT commission in 2020 amid national calls for police reform after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer.
Advocates say body cameras help curb misconduct and hold bad actors accountable by recording police-civilian interactions. But, while body cameras have been shown to reduce civilian complaints, research into whether they reduce use of force by law enforcement is largely inconclusive.
The BodyWorn cameras are used by police departments throughout New England, including N.H. State Police and the Manchester Police Department, according to Rivera.
While the sheriff’s office has not tested the cameras, they come highly recommended by other law-enforcement agencies, can be easily integrated into the existing software used by the sheriff’s office and will protect both the deputies and the public, he said, adding that they could be deployed within three to four months of receiving the grant money.
“I’m listening to what the community is asking for,” Rivera said. “Their voices are valuable to me, and it gives them the piece of mind that, if there was some sort of allegation, we would be able to give some sort of recording of it.”
Uniforms will be retrofitted so that the cameras are part of the uniform itself, rather than being clipped onto the officer, Rivera said. The software can livestream video footage back to the sheriff’s office and automatically activate the camera for certain types of calls, he said.
According to the BodyWorn website, the cameras can be automatically activated as an officer is assigned to a call for duty, when an officer is running and anytime an officer’s firearm is removed from its holster.
The technology can also automatically activate a call-for-help message when an officer becomes prone in the field and is in need of backup, and can be synched with an officer’s vehicle to activate the camera whenever the door is opened or the light bar is turned on, the website says.
No law-enforcement agencies have yet submitted applications for grants through the Body-Worn and Dashboard Camera Fund, a spokesperson from the the state Department of Safety said Wednesday. The deadline for law enforcement to apply is March 15.