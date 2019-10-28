Members of the public are invited to provide comments Tuesday to a team assessing the Keene Police Department for the renewal of its accreditation.
A team from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies is in Keene today through Wednesday, according to a news release from the Keene Police Department. The team will assess the department’s policies and procedures, operations, management and support services.
Community members who would like to provide comments to the assessment team can do so via telephone between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday by calling 603-757-0620. Another opportunity for public comment is a public information session scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Blastos Room adjacent to Keene Ice at 380 Marlboro St. in Keene.
Whether over the phone or at the hearing, comments should not exceed 10 minutes and “must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards,” the news release said.
The commission is an accrediting body based in Gainesville, Va. An accredited law enforcement agency is re-evaluated every four years to ensure it’s in compliance with the organization’s standards, according to the Keene police news release.
The team reviewing the Keene Police Department will report its findings to the full commission, which decides whether to grant re-accreditation, the release said.