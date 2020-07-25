The Toadstool Bookshops and the Nashua Public Library will host comedian Tom Dreesen for a virtual Zoom event on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m., when he talks about his new book, “Still Standing: My Journey from Streets and Saloons to the Stage, and Sinatra.”
Dreesen has made more than 500 appearances on national television as a stand-up comedian, including more than 60 appearances on “The Tonight Show.” He has also acted in numerous television shows — from “Columbo” to “Murder She Wrote” — and appeared in motion pictures, including “Man on the Moon” and “Spaceballs.”
Registration is required to receive information about connecting to the virtual event. Register at tinyurl.com/npllectures.